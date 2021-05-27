Cancel
Yes! There Will Be FIREFLY LANE Season 2 on Netflix

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve watched my video review of #FireflyLane season 1 and now.. Netflix has renewed the drama series Firefly Lane for a second season. Check out the video announcement here below!. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship...

ramascreen.com
