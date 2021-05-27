Yes! There Will Be FIREFLY LANE Season 2 on Netflix

Just over a year ago, Adele stunned the world by posting a picture on Instagram for her 32nd birthday which showed off her incredible seven stone weight loss in a black mini-dress. She was not the only celeb/person who has taken the time over lockdown to go on a fitness journey. Rebel Wilson (most known for playing Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect) also showed off an amazing 60-pound weight loss and achieve her ideal weight. The latter of which did a series of interviews where she talked about how she feels shunned by the Hollywood comedy scene after losing all the weight as there seems to be this idea that skinny people can’t be funny and fat people can’t be the love interest. As someone who has had their struggles with body image/weight loss journey (a subject on which I was interviewed by Britain’s longest-serving TV breakfast show host, the one and only Lorraine Kelly) this has led to many conversations, arguments and even an interview about my thoughts on this matter. In short… I think that the television industry and Hollywood, in general, need to work harder to make TV reflect what we experience in real everyday life! We need to see bigger people being at the centre of love stories, disabled characters not overcoming their illnesses and not just an addition to main characters but being just as important as everyone else etc.