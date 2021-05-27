Pirates shutout Luck/Frederic

The Grantsburg Pirates used solid bats and strong defense to shut down their West Lakeland Conference foes from Frederic/Luck on Monday, May 24, winning by a 10-0 score at Grantsburg’s home field. Softball and other sports took most of last week off due to rainy conditions and graduations, but we can expect the next few weeks to get back on track with plenty of contests. Sophomore pitcher Carley Gross is seen here challenging a Luck/Frederic batter.