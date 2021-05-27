Tax credits key to Sister Bay project

As Door County waits to find out just how big the influx of summer employees will be in the area, people won’t have to worry about their COVID19 vaccine eligibility. Door County Public Health has confirmed that seasonal employees, including summer Work Travel exchange visitors from around the globe can get vaccinated. This will serve as a relief to employees who have not been afforded the chance to get vaccinated in their home country. They are also able to make an appointment if they’re waiting for their second shot, as long as they don’t intermix the vaccine they receive.