Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is SUPER PUMPED For Showtime

SHOWTIME has officially given a series order to SUPER PUMPED, an anthology series with the first season based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) has signed on to star in the first installment as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup. Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS, Rounders) and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski will also executive produce and Isaac will co-executive produce the project. The anthology series will be produced by SHOWTIME and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network. The announcement was made today by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.