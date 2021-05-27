Re: Xavier Kelly

The Vikings signed former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods in March to replace Anthony Harris. Woods was coming off his worst year in the NFL, letting up a career-high of four touchdowns and a 129.0 passer rating. There were a few reasons for Woods’ demise in Dallas and playing in Minnesota should help Woods bounce back to his 2017-2019 form.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Xavier scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the opening game of series at Creighton on Thursday night, 10-5. Despite the loss, Creighton (21-12) remained percentage points ahead of Connecticut with three games to play in its quest for a second straight BIG EAST title. The Bluejays are 13-5 (.722) in league play, while Connecticut improved to 10-4 (.714) after an 11-4 victory vs. Seton Hall earlier in the day. Xavier is now 24-22 (14-9 BIG EAST) and remains in fourth place in the league standings. All four clubs have clinched spots in next week's BIG EAST Tournament in Mason, Ohio.
Last year’s Minnesota Vikings defense left a lot to be desired. The team struggled to generate any kind of pass rush and couldn’t stop the run, leading to a ton of yardage and points being poured on them by opposing offenses. Mike Zimmer isn’t about to see a repeat of...
Former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly helped add some beef and experience to Arkansas' line as a transfer last season, and he seemed like a candidate to either make an NFL team as a free agent or at least earn a spot on a practice squad after going undrafted earlier this month. Kelly is a former top-100 recruit who has great size at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, and at least could provide some run-stuffing ability even though he did not rack up many tackles for loss or sacks in college.
Xavier MBB made it official today. The Musketeers will play in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 24 and Friday, November 26, joining Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Memphis. — Adam Baum (@AdamJBaum) May 20, 2021. We know you've known for a while...
Josh Heupel's first set of spring practices are in the rearview mirror, and Tennessee's attention has shifted to the season-opener against Bowling Green. Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel has been tasked with revamping the culture in the Tennessee locker room, and he had to deal out several suspensions over the spring.
Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly was carted off the field during practice earlier today. He reportedly could not put any weight on his left leg. Undrafted rookie DL Xavier Kelly was also carted off early in practice. Couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. https://t.co/rVTUr7tJo9. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May...
I wrote a post in haste about starting from scratch. The Grizzlies continuing to grind against the Warriors and Jazz make me feel a little better. But I’ve now seen three articles on this page mirroring my concerns about sticking with DeRozan, sticking with guys like Gay and Mills, and not committing fully to a youth movement. With that in mind...
Xavier University's men's basketball team picked up a second offseason transfer Sunday from the Big Ten Conference. Redshirt junior Jerome Hunter, a 6-foot-7 forward from Indiana University, will join the Musketeers, he announced on Twitter. Hunter, who's from Pickerington, Ohio, was a medical redshirt as a freshman in 2018-19, then...
Thanks to the good folks at barttorvik.com - which may well just be Bart himself - we can take a look at how many minutes each team in the country is bringing back from last season. Thanks to someone on Reddit who has since deleted his/her account, we can also get a quick look at how your Xavier Musketeers stack up nationally. To wit:
Marian freshman pitcher Morgan Kelly proved that adage to be true on Tuesday in its District 11 Class 1A quarterfinal matchup with Weatherly. The freshman, who has served as the Fillies ace throughout the season, was overpowering, striking out 14, and helping her squad advance to the semifinals as Marian downed Weatherly 11-4.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Top Hat Award (2021); Renaissance Award (four years); scholar athlete (four years); academic all-State (three years). Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team, first team all-state, Class 4 state team champion, Statesmen Award (2021); first team all-district (three years); second team all-conference (two years). Activities: Athletic...
The infamous "All In" mantra at Clemson began the first time now-head coach Dabo Swinney addressed his new team as interim head coach in 2008, and it all started with one question. Are you going to be all in, or are you going to be all out?. The way Swinney...
WAUPUN — Xavier had five hits and took advantage of ten walks in a 6-4 win over Watertown’s baseball team at the Waupun tournament on Friday. The top of Xavier’s order drew a combined seven walks. No. 5 hitter Justin Podojil hit a two-run double to make it a 6-1 game. The Goslings also committed two costly errors early.
Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany athlete Kevin Green has committed to USC. Green is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 38 wide receiver in the country. He had a final eight list that included Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah and Washington State but the main three for him were the Trojans, Cardinal and Cougars.
Clemson is replacing a ton of talent at the skill positions offensively. Although wide receiver Justyn Ross will return from neck surgery, the Tigers will have to replace Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers. That's the 2020 Tigers' leading passer, rusher and receiver — all gone. Even with how coach Dabo Swinney and Co. recruit, that is a lot of talent heading to the NFL.
LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron is not among the nation’s top 10 coaches according to 247Sports. Brad Crawford ranked the top 25 coaches in the nation this week for 247Sports and he has Orgeron at No. 12. “Ed Orgeron takes a major setback ahead of the 2021 campaign in...
Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton Baseball wraps up the 2021 regular season this weekend as the Bluejays host Xavier in a four-game series this weekend. Download the complete preview (PDF). Xavier at Creighton May 20-22 (Four Games) Saturday: https://youtu.be/KwMWL87iwME (Two Games) TV: Sunday: CBSSN. Probable Pitching Matchups. Game #1 ERA W-L...
Friendly reminder, today isn't just a day off from work, it's a day of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Don't get me wrong, grill your meat, bring out those boats, drink that beer – but also, remember why you get to do it in the first place.
For the second straight season, Florida football has picked up one of the best running back transfers on the market. Last season, it was Lorenzo Lingard who came over from Miami but he played minimally in 2020 and this season it’s Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman. Dameon Pierce led the backfield...