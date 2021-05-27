Re: Xavier Kelly

OMAHA, Neb. -- Xavier scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the opening game of series at Creighton on Thursday night, 10-5. Despite the loss, Creighton (21-12) remained percentage points ahead of Connecticut with three games to play in its quest for a second straight BIG EAST title. The Bluejays are 13-5 (.722) in league play, while Connecticut improved to 10-4 (.714) after an 11-4 victory vs. Seton Hall earlier in the day. Xavier is now 24-22 (14-9 BIG EAST) and remains in fourth place in the league standings. All four clubs have clinched spots in next week's BIG EAST Tournament in Mason, Ohio.