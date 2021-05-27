Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Spot the Ball for your chance to win!

By Man City
mancity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day until the final we'll be hiding a different ball somewhere on our official website and app, which will give you a chance of winning a host of incredible prizes. Lucky winners can get their hands on exclusive City merchandise, signed memorabilia, a 'Watch at Home' bundle including a new TV delivered in time for the Final, official programmes, 12-month Cityzens Memberships, plus the chance to have a video call with your favourite player.

www.mancity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorabilia#Citytv#Home Video#The Champions League#Lucky Winners#This Week#Time#Incredible Prizes#Clues#Man City#Citytv Videos#Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida Statepower953.com

Win Your JoBros Tickets!

We know you’re freaking out and so are we! The Jonas Brothers have announced they will be performing live on October 16th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds!. POWER 93.5 has your tickets!. Listen Inside the I4 Play @ 4pm all this week (5/24 -...
Sportsxflnewsroom.com

The Spring League Issues Mid-Season Survey — Chance to Win Game Ball

After last weeks action we’re now officially halfway through The Spring League season. This year is the first in league history to have all games televised. Did we mention, the games are all on the FOX networks, giving them more visibility than ever. Today, the league has issued a survey...
Golflincolnshireworld.com

Chance to win golfing trophy for readers

Golfers are invited to take part in The Lincolnshire World Local News Matchplay Trophy knock out rounds on local golf courses, culminating with the winners going through to represent their newspaper in a national final held at Belton Woods Hotel and Golf Club, near Grantham, in November. The overall winner...
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21

Take a look back at some of Arsenal Women's best moments over the course of the 2020-21 campaign. Arsenal enjoyed another successful season in the Women's Super League - check out some of their best moments here!. Over the course of the campaign, Arsenal won a total of 15 matches,...
Soccervavel.com

France vs Wales preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, team news, form guide, pre-match comments and ones to watch

Rob Page's Welsh national team will travel to Nice to face the current World Cup holders France in one of the few remaining friendlies before the Euros get underway. Didier Deschamps' French squad have never lost to Wales in their one previous encounter, but will be looking to rectify the situation surrounding their Under-21's side, who shockingly were knocked out of the Euro Under-21's competition a few days ago by the Netherlands, thanks to a second half brace from Myron Boadu.
Posted by
B100

Your Final Chance To Win A Boarding Pass On The B100 Airlines

Enter the information required below for your chance to get qualified. Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Premier LeagueBBC

Fran Alonso: Celtic boss dreaming of SWPL 1 title triumph

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso says he is dreaming of a SWPL1 title triumph on the final day of the season, but would be delighted with a Women's Champions League place. Leaders Glasgow City - three points ahead of Celtic - need just a draw against third-place Rangers on Sunday to seal their 14th successive title.
Greenfield, MOKTTS

Last Chance to Win Tickets to the Baker-Spain Stampede!

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS is thrilled to invite YOU to the MOST exciting event happening in the Ozarks this summer; The Baker-Spain Stampede!. This EPIC outdoor event will take place from June 21st – June 27th in beautiful Greenfield, Missouri!. There will be chuck wagon races, a men & women’s...
GolfGolf.com

These are the golf balls Phil Mickelson used to win the PGA Championship

At 50 years old (!), Phil Mickelson just became the oldest player to win a major championship. This weekend was truly one for the history books. Heading into Sunday’s round, there was some buzz around Mickelson’s equipment. A cracked clubface caused him to make a last-minute change from a utility iron to a 4-wood, and he swapped in a brand-new driver after the face of his gamer flattened.
Premier Leaguegamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Manuel Lanzini Objectives challenge

It’s Ultimate TOTS week in FIFA 21, as EA Sports is re-releasing some of the top players from the major European leagues. In addition to EA re-adding those cards into packs, the developer also added a new TOTS Moments Objectives challenge in the game. FIFA players can now acquire a new 93 OVR player item of West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini. So, how can you add Lanzini to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
University Place, WAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Youngsters Coelho, Herrera team to win US Amateur Four-Ball

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship Wednesday, birdieing the first extra hole to beat Brendan MacDougall and Sam Meek. The 18-year-old Coelho and 19-year-old Herrera, both from Florida, earned entry into the U.S. Amateur with the victory at...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Sporting CP open Man City talks for Nmecha

Sporting CP are closing on a deal for Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha. After a successful season-long loan with Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht, the Germany U21 international is a wanted man. TVI 24 reports Sporting are in contact with City about a permanent deal for Nmecha. Unlike Anderlecht, Portuguese champions Sporting...