Consultants hired by the town to study aircraft activity at East Hampton Airport, including noise complaints and the potential economic impact of closing the airport, told the town board on Tuesday that after four consecutive years of increases, the number of flights between July 2 and Sept. 30, 2020, was 35 percent lower than in 2019. Of a total of 12,500 flights, land planes accounted for 74.3 percent of activity, followed by helicopters at 18.2 percent, and seaplanes at 6.6 percent (about 1 percent of flights were undefined).