The rise and rise of ultra running – and led by women

The past weekend saw a couple of big names in the world of track and field hop into races as Sifan Hassan and Mo Farah competed in 10,000m races in their home countries of the Netherlands and Great Britain, respectively. Hassan had the race of her life, running an amazing 29:06.82 in Hengelo to smash the 10,000m world record by more than 10 seconds, while Farah had less success and failed to qualify for the Olympic Games. On top of those runs, more Canadians were in action as they continued to chase Olympic standard. For those results and more, here’s the weekend recap.