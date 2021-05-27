Cancel
The rise and rise of ultra running – and led by women

By Fiona Russell
advnture.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study reveals a huge increase in ultra running over the last quarter of a century – and, in particular, in the last decade. The research, carried out by RunRepeat in collaboration with the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU), also shows that female ultra runners (what is ultra running?) are faster than male ultra runners at distances of more than 195 miles. The longer the distance the shorter the gender pace gap.

www.advnture.com
