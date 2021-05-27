Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Is the World's Oldest Recorded Customer Complaint

By Gene Marks
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Even 3,000 years ago, customers were complaining. Just ask Nanni. I have no idea who Nanni is, other than he lived in Babylonia around 1750 BC and he was super-unhappy with two shipments of copper ore he purchased from a guy named Ea-nasir. Obviously there was no Yelp at the time, or email. He couldn't even fire off an angry letter. So what did Nanni do to express his displeasure?

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Yelp#Umi Abum#Forbes#British Museum#Samas#Archaeological Evidence#Customers#London#Copper Ore#Babylonia#Girl Scout Cookies#Stone#Ur#Ancient Populations#Entrepreneur Contributors#Ingots#Contempt#Small Business Owners#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Worldthevintagenews.com

Queen Victoria And How A Mistranslation Led To A Royal Marriage Proposal

Nigerian writer and journalist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani spoke to the BBC recently as part of their “Letters from Africa” series. Nwaubani documented how she discovered that there is a throne reserved for the Queen of England in a West African state. The Kingdom of Efik. The Efik people are found...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Shine bright: American Museum of Natural History unveils a years-long revamp of its prized gems and minerals hall

The American Museum of Natural History in New York unveils a dramatic renovation of its beloved gems and minerals galleries next week. The hall was “showing its wear and tear” after opening more than four decades ago, according to the curator George Harlow, a trained geologist who specialises in mineralogy and crystallography. It has been closed to the public for nearly five years for the much-needed polish, which aims to better the visitor experience and show the museum’s unmatched collection of gems and minerals in their full splendour.
Environmentwatchers.news

World's longest recorded earthquake lasted for 32 years

The devastating M8.5 earthquake that shook Sumatra, Indonesia, in 1861 was long believed to be a sudden rupture on a previously quiescent fault. However, new research showed that tectonic plates below the island had been slowly crashing against each other for 32 years prior to the catastrophic event. The silent earthquake, known as a slow-slip event, was the longest sequence of its kind ever detected on Earth.
New York City, NYGizmodo

The American Museum of Natural History’s Gems and Minerals Halls Get a Dazzling Upgrade

If you love things that sparkle with all the colors of the rainbow, glow in the dark, and seem to defy any definition of the term rock, you’ve got to visit the new Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. I recently got a preview of the new space, and as someone who grew up visiting the old halls, I can assure you it’s a major upgrade worthy of the museum’s spectacular collection.
Theater & Dancestudyfinds.org

Stone Age ‘dance parties’ used animal teeth for making music 8,000 years ago

HELSINKI, Finland — If you’re a fan of the Stone Age cartoon “The Flintstones,” you probably remember all the ’60s pop culture references appearing in the show — especially when it comes to music. Although there weren’t any prehistoric versions of The Beatles in real life, a new study finds Stone Age humans still knew how to party. Researchers in Finland have discovered that these hunter-gatherers not only listened to, but danced along to the far-out sounds produced by animal teeth more than 8,000 years ago.
SciencePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Someone Else Is Making A Claim of Finding the Lost City of Atlantis

For as long as I can remember, I've heard the legendary story of Atlantis. It's a tale as old as time, really. An ancient city with advanced technology lost in the ocean and never to be seen again. Most consider it folklore and flat-out made up. However, could the lost city of Atlantis really exist, and has it been found?
Fitnessradiofacts.com

Injecting Cooking Oil to Create Muscles? (video)

If you thought women in the states using contructon caulk and wall plaster from Home Depot to create bigger behinds was interesting, wait until you see this. For this weekend interesting news we’d like to point out a practice and becoming increasingly dangerous and countries like Brazil. Using vegetable oil to create muscles.
WorldTaipei Times

Ai Weiwei on colonialism and statues, Churchill, China and COVID

As his controversial ’Gilded Cage’ installation goes on display at Blenheim Palace, the artist and human rights campaigner reflects on the ‘complicated world’. From this week a seven-meter-high installation entitled Gilded Cage, by the exiled Chinese artist and human rights campaigner Ai Weiwei (艾未未), will be on display at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The piece, originally constructed for Central Park in New York in 2017, was made as a reflection on the worldwide refugee crisis. Ai, 64, is currently based in Lisbon. This conversation took place last week by phone.
Worldthe360mag.com

Wilderness Scotland Welcomes Back International Travelers

Scotland’s wide-open and pristine wilderness has been a haven for Scottish locals to safely recharge during this time of social distancing and closed borders. Now Wilderness Scotland, Scotland’s #1 adventure travel company, is eager to welcome back international travelers to explore Scotland’s spectacular scenery and remote landscapes. While the borders may still be closed, increased vaccination rates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, and elsewhere, and downgraded travel advisories are building anticipation of an impending return to travel.
Environmentstirlingnews.co.uk

Ancient tsunami could devastate Scottish towns if it happened today – study

A tsunami that hit Scotland around 8,200 years ago could devastate entire towns if it happened today, according to new research. The Storegga tsunami, which affected 373 miles (600km) of coastline, was caused by the shifting of glacial and interglacial sediments on the coastal slopes at Storegga, along Norway’s continental shelf in the Norwegian sea, which displaced water and triggered the event.
Artstheelephant.info

The West Must Return the Artifacts They Stole Back to Africa

In 1909, Sir Ralph Denham Rayment Moor, British Consul General of the British Southern Nigerian Protectorate, took his life by ingesting cyanide. Eleven years earlier, following Britain’s “punitive” attack on Benin City’s Royal Court, Moor helped transfer loot taken from Benin City into Queen Victoria’s private collection and to the British Foreign Office. Pilfered materials taken by Moor and many others include the now famous brass reliefs depicting the history of the Benin Kingdom—known collectively as the Benin Bronzes.
Museumsinstoremag.com

Le Vian Donates 21St Century’s First Gem Discovery to American Museum of Natural History

(PRESS RELEASE) American family owned jeweler to the stars Le Vian, one of the world’s oldest independent fine jewelry brands, donates to The American Museum of Natural History a selection of rough and polished gemstones, as well as finished Le Vian Couture jewels, that are set to shine the light on the first gemstone discovery of the 21st century, Le Vian Peacock Aquaprase.
Worldtheartnewspaper.com

Bonhams consignor withdraws looted Nepalese sculptures from auction

A consignor has withdrawn five gilded bronze Nepalese figures from an online auction of Himalayan and Buddhist art at Bonhams in Paris after they were identified as looted from the temple gate of a royal palace in the Kathmandu Valley. The five gilded sculptures dating from the early 18th century...
Lifestyletrip101.com

Alternative Things To Do In London, UK - Updated 2021

Featured as one of the world’s most visited cities, London has attracted around 19.1 million international visitors over the past years. This multicultural metropolis lies on the River Thames in South-East England, boasting fascinating architecture, royal palaces, gorgeous parks, an eclectic range of museums and historical sites. You can never run out of things to do while visiting London for the first time or even several times. Whether you are into designer clothing, vintage, and antique artwork or are looking for some delicious local food, you can certainly count on the markets, restaurants or boutiques to buy your stuff. Popular attractions like the British Museum, Hyde Park or the West End have been on top of the list of many visitors but if you’re someone who wishes to ditch the mainstream attractions then here is a list of some of the alternative things to do in London, England below.