This Is the World's Oldest Recorded Customer Complaint
Even 3,000 years ago, customers were complaining. Just ask Nanni. I have no idea who Nanni is, other than he lived in Babylonia around 1750 BC and he was super-unhappy with two shipments of copper ore he purchased from a guy named Ea-nasir. Obviously there was no Yelp at the time, or email. He couldn't even fire off an angry letter. So what did Nanni do to express his displeasure?