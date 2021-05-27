Photos: Dramatic Lightning, Dark Clouds, and Rainbows Took Over the DC Skyline Last Night

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.