Go Fly A Kite

Whoop Up Days are on the way THIS weekend, & at 2:30 this afternoon (Tuesday,) on the Puffman Show, Bob Hjelm & Wendy Paulsen will here to share the all this weekend's Whoop Up FUN! Luke Dowler will be taking the stage at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium THIS Saturday night at 7. Bob & Wendy will fill us in on the Whoop Up details along with the "Dinner & A Movie" promotion & all the Summer Movie Matinees coming up at the Orpheum. It goes without saying that "I'LL" be asking Bob & Wendy about the infamous "Rhubarb Pie Sale" too. Looking forward to talking "Whoop Up" with the Bob & Wendy from the Pondera Arts Council this afternoon on KSEN.