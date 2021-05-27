Cancel
Shelby, MT

Go Fly A Kite

By Jerry Puffer
Our Kiwanis Shelby KITE Festival's all set & ready to GO on Saturday, June 12th, & this afternoon (Thursday,) Jack Widmar will be my special guest on the Puffman Show to fill us in with all the particulars. Our Shelby Kite Festival is a FREE family-friendly celebration of our most abundant resource-WIND!! Come "Fly The Hi-Line" from the Shelby Airport on Saturday, the 12th of June. MAN! That's only 2 weeks away from THIS weekend!! Don't worry about a thing...there'll be FREE kite making for the kids, vendors, food & music too. I'm looking forward to "talking kites" with Jack this afternoon at 2:30. God Bless Benjamin Franklin...

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

Posted by
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s Pile On The Whoop-Up ‘Cakes

Tomorrow's (Saturday) Whoop-Up FUN begins at 7, in the morning with the Lions Club FREE pancake breakfast at the Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be indoor seating & outdoor seating or you can take the "cakes" to go. This afternoon (Friday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll be talking Whoop-Up AND pancakes with Darby Donoven from the Lions. What a weekend...FREE pancakes in the morning, the PMC Fun Run at 8, children's parade at 9:30, with the BIG parade at 10. Best to fill up early & get ready to whoop up all day long...
Valier, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Valier Explorica Students Krispy Creme Doughnuts

The Valier Explorica Students will be selling Krispy Kreme donuts during the Whoop Up parade Saturday June 5th. They will be having 200 dozen fresh doughnuts for $12 a dozen. Have your cash ready or checks made out for the right amount and make the checks out to Valier High School.
Valier, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Students CELEBRATING Whoop Up With Doughnuts

Valier's Explorica students will be celebrating Whoop-Up by selling delicious donuts during the Whoop-Up Parade this Saturday morning. The Children's Parade will get underway at 9:30, with what I refer to as, "the Big Parade," will kick off at 10 o'clock SHARP. The Explorica students of Valier, thank YOU in advance for your support on Saturday...
Joplin, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Joplin Will B Jumpin” On Friday!

The "Official" Joplin Clean Up Day is scheduled for THIS Friday, the 4th. Gather up your gloves & garden tools & get ready to clean & repair the park area for the upcoming Joplin Art in the Park + Car Show. The FUN (work) starts at 10 o'clock on Friday morning. Don't worry about a thing...burgers & hot dogs will be provided for lunch. Now that our Grover Gopher has come out of hibernation, I wouldn't be all that surprised to see "Grove" show up on Friday...
Pondera County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Pondera Arts Council’s Ready!

Whoop Up Days are on the way THIS weekend, & at 2:30 this afternoon (Tuesday,) on the Puffman Show, Bob Hjelm & Wendy Paulsen will here to share the all this weekend's Whoop Up FUN! Luke Dowler will be taking the stage at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium THIS Saturday night at 7. Bob & Wendy will fill us in on the Whoop Up details along with the "Dinner & A Movie" promotion & all the Summer Movie Matinees coming up at the Orpheum. It goes without saying that "I'LL" be asking Bob & Wendy about the infamous "Rhubarb Pie Sale" too. Looking forward to talking "Whoop Up" with the Bob & Wendy from the Pondera Arts Council this afternoon on KSEN.
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

CELEBRATING-Kevin Sunburst Style

The Kevin Sunburst Oilfield celebration's on tap for this summer, & they're getting ready right now. There'll be an organization & events meeting for the celebration tomorrow (Thursday) evening up at Four Corners. Meeting time will be at 7 o'clock. Welcome to Summer 2021!
Valier, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

1st Day Of June? Why Not Give “THE GIFT”

Valier Volunteers will be hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross tomorrow (Tuesday, 6/1) down at the Valier High School multipurpose room. You can make an appointment by calling 279 3737. Don't worry about a thing...you can also sign up online at: redcrossblood.org with sponsor code "Valier." Appointments are always encouraged too. Why not kick off the 1st day of June, by "Gifting the Gift of Life!"
Dutton, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Memorial Day In Dutton

The Dutton American Legion will be holding Memorial Day ceremonies at the Dutton Cemetery THIS coming Monday, the 31st. The celebrations will included a noted guest speaker, the formal Legion Liturgy & an old fashioned BBQ over at the Legion Hall. Members of the Dutton community are encouraged to join in the memories & FUN this Memorial Day Monday. God Bless America.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

They’re Back THIS Week In Shelby!

Good news in Shelby, to report this morning on my Puffman Blog...Walk n' Wheel's back tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, & Fit Friday's set to go this Friday. The viaduct work has moved along at a good clip, & besides "welcoming" Walk n' Wheel & Fit Friday back, we'll officially welcome in Summer 2021, this Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned for all the summer FUN coming up under our Montana Big Sky!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Night Of FUN 4 Hi-Line Sober Life Group

Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be meeting THIS Friday evening over at the Shelby Civic Center. 6 o'clock STRAIGHT UP will be the official start time for a night of volleyball & FUN for ALL Sober Life members & their families. For more information, please call 564 0294, & standby to have some high spirited FUN & games Friday night at the civic center. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend...
Heart Butte, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

Or...any other kind of lunch today (Thursday) over at the Heart Butte Senior Center. I regret blogging the Heart Butte Senior Center will NOT be serving lunch today. Stay safe, stay warm, & I'll be updating you on my Puffman Blog & KSEN AM 1150, on the Puffman Show.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Guild Meets TOMORROW Night In Shelby

The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild will be meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) evening here in Shelby. Tomorrow night's "Guild" meeting will be held over at our Shelby Senior Center beginning at 6:30. Our Shelby Triangle Squares Quilt Guild is a group of lively spirited folks who enjoy being a positive & FUN influence in our local quilt & sewing communities.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

THREE Blood Draws Next Week!

American Red Cross Blood Drives are scheduled for next week in our Golden Triangle. The first one will be in Cut Bank on Tuesday, from 9 to 3, at the the Northern Rockies Medical Center. On Wednesday, you'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life" at the Civic Center between 11 & 5:30. Thursday's blood drive will be set up at the Pavilion in the park in Choteau, also from 11 & 5:30.
AnimalsPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Why Do Cows Need Cowboys?

I've come up with the answer! It's in the book, "Why Cows Need Cowboys & other Seldom-Told Tales from the American West." Welcome to Western Writers of America's 1st anthology for young readers AND readers young in heart! In this outstanding collection, the authors leave textbook history in the rearview mirror & take the reader on a tour of 20 seldom-told dramas. You'll meet a young buffalo hunter of prehistoric times to riders for the Pony Express, the 1st African American female stagecoach driver, plus the infamous Navajo code talkers of World War 11. With more than 650 members, the 60 year old Western Writers of America has members all over the United States. I'm strongly recommending you check out, "Why Cows Need Cowboys," edited by Nancy Plain & Rachelle "Rocky" Gibbons from TwoDot Publishing, An imprint of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Book Fair’s On In Conrad

Meadowlark Elementary School in Conrad, is hosting an "online" Book Fair all THIS week through Sunday, the 16th.You can visit the "fair" at: www.scholastic.com/bf/meadowlarkprimaryschool ALL purchases at the "fair" this week will benefit Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there's FREE shipping on orders over $25.