Go Fly A Kite
Our Kiwanis Shelby KITE Festival's all set & ready to GO on Saturday, June 12th, & this afternoon (Thursday,) Jack Widmar will be my special guest on the Puffman Show to fill us in with all the particulars. Our Shelby Kite Festival is a FREE family-friendly celebration of our most abundant resource-WIND!! Come "Fly The Hi-Line" from the Shelby Airport on Saturday, the 12th of June. MAN! That's only 2 weeks away from THIS weekend!! Don't worry about a thing...there'll be FREE kite making for the kids, vendors, food & music too. I'm looking forward to "talking kites" with Jack this afternoon at 2:30. God Bless Benjamin Franklin...ksenam.com