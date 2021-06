There are numerous examples of teams that needed to go through some growing pains and playoff disappointments before they were able to break through and win a championship. From an Islanders perspective, all you have to do is look at the years leading up to the Stanley Cup dynasty era as the Isles suffered some painful defeats before finally hoisting the Stanley Cup. It didn’t take the Islanders very long from being an expansion team in 1972 to enjoying some playoff success in 1975, but then the proof was in the pudding as to how hard it is to win it all.