‘Friday Night Dinner’: everything we learned from the farewell anniversary special

It’s bound to happen that Aretha Franklin’s story will either be blown out of proportion just a bit or something will go missing when Respect is released in August, and one can bet that people are going to notice, especially her lifelong fans that have been able to find each and every piece of music she’s ever performed. With that in mind, there are certainly going to be those that will write down online what they feel is wrong with the movie and what was right, but the hope is that those that watching the movie will get more out of than the need to tell tales of how this or that didn’t happen and how they found inaccuracies all the way through it. Someone might need to publish another book on how to watch a biopic as an audience member and not as a critic if only to make people aware of how a biopic will eventually differ from the real-life story of a celebrity. But apart from that, the Respect trailer is making it very clear that we’re going to see the early life of Aretha Franklin all the way to her fame and fortune days. How far the story will go is hard to say, but it does feel as though her younger years will be covered quickly and show the more influential aspects that helped to define who she was and how she came to be one of the greatest singers of all time. Jennifer Hudson looks pretty good as Franklin and the rest of the cast appear to have been picked quite well for their acting abilities as well as their looks. As far as her voice goes, let’s face it there was only one Aretha Franklin, but Hudson is no doubt going to be doing quite a bit, if not all, of the singing, and her voice is definitely up to the challenge.