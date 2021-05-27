‘Friday Night Dinner’: everything we learned from the farewell anniversary special
This Friday, Channel 4 celebrates a truly great sitcom with a 90-minute documentary, Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel, followed by three back-to-back episodes chosen by viewers. The anniversary special may not offer a full-scale, Friends-style reunion, but it does feature previously unseen outtakes and new interviews with superfans, creator Robert Popper and cast members including Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny), Mark Heap (Jim), Tamsin Greig (Jackie) and the late, great Paul Ritter (Martin). After watching the doc, here are our six main takeaways.www.nme.com