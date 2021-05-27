Cancel
Politics

A Tree Grows In Engel Park

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A tree will be planted today (Thursday) in memory of Rita Christoferson. The tree will be planted at Engel Park at 2 o'clock this afternoon. Our Golden Triangle weather forecast looks perfect for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies & a predicted afternoon high temperature of 70.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

