It has been a two years since the pool has been open in the town of Pine Bluffs. But on Friday June 11 from 11am to 1pm the Pine Bluffs recreation department put on a Grand Opening of the newly lined very inviting swimming pool. It has been a challenge for the town to get everything figured out, between budget issues, Covid-19, and redoing the pool itself. Everything should be cut and dry for the pool to be reopened. Like everything else in life it takes steps. Sometimes the steps are big and sometimes the steps are tiny. Bottom line it got completed.