There's still more than three months until the start of the college football season, but Athlon Sports already has released its projected All-SEC teams for 2021. The all-conference teams, which Athlon says "are based on how players will perform in 2021," include five Tennessee players, though only one is a first-team pick. The five Vols projected to have big 2021 seasons are wide receivers Velus Jones Jr. (first-team kickoff returner) and Jalin Hyatt (fourth-team offense), offensive lineman Cade Mays (second-team offense), Paxton Brooks (second-team punter) and defensive lineman Matthew Butler (third-team defense).