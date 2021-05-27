Cancel
Health Services

Physicians in favor of permanent telehealth expansion

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published this month in JMIR Human Factors from Syracuse University researchers found that physicians are in favor of expanding telehealth permanently. However, many docs also voiced concerns with limitations of current telehealth technology offerings, noting that market concentration could lead to weighted effects of select platforms' capabilities. "As...

