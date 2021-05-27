Cancel
Amazon Prime Day 2021 finally has a date

By Ryan Craggs
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile not a holiday by any means, Amazon Prime Day still shows up on plenty of calendars thanks to the sheer amount of stuff Amazon sells. Normally in July, Prime Day got bumped to Oct. 13 and 14 in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Bloomberg report...

www.sfgate.com
Related
ShoppingGuitar World Magazine

Prime Day guitar deals 2021: dates confirmed and everything you need to know about this year's Amazon Prime Day event

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has now been confirmed as taking place on June 21 and 22, and promises over 2 million killer deals. Judging by last year's display, we're expecting Prime Day guitar bargains on everything from electric guitars and amps, to effects and recording software, plus great offers on other cool music gear like headphones, speakers and laptops.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: Everything you need to know, from dates to how to get the best discounts

Prime Day is just around the corner. Amazon’s annual sales blowout begins on 21 June, offering savvy shoppers the chance to grab bargains on products from across the entire site, from technology and toys to clothing and appliances.If bargain hunters are sharks, then TV deals are the chum in the water. Televisions are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the two-day sales extravaganza, with big discounts to be found on everything from high-end 65in Samsung QLED TVs to smaller and cheaper 4K sets from LG and Sony Bravia.We won’t know exactly which TVs will be discounted until 21...
BusinessPhone Arena

How Amazon came to be: a Prime Day history special

Have you ever wondered how Amazon became the phenomenon it is today, a household name across the globe?. Since its founding in 1994, Amazon has become the world's biggest eCommerce platform, widely known and used by countries everywhere. Hardly a soul can claim they’ve never heard the name of its founder, either: Jeff Bezos. Love it or hate it, Amazon has become the home of millions of large and small businesses and is here to stay.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon is giving away the Echo Dot plus a free month of Amazon Music for $1

If you’ve ever even remotely considered buying a smart home device, now is absolutely time to pull the trigger. Through this incredible Amazon deal, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $1 — with a free month of Amazon Music tacked on for good measure. We don’t see Amazon Echo deals like this often, so grab one today. The 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot is usually $40, so this is an insane discount. This deal is so good, it’s immune to buyer’s remorse. Check it out at Amazon below.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Definition Cost-Effective Tablets

Amazon released a 2021 iteration of the Fire HD 10 tablet with a thinner build and a brighter display. The device is designed as a budget-friendly alternative to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy tablet. For the cost, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is packed with powerful features. The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p high definition display with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12-hour battery life.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Fuming After Ordering Paddling Pool For Her Son

With the sun finally deciding to come out for the summer, we've all been trying to find ways to cool off in the heat. However, when this woman bought a paddling pool for her son, she didn't quite get the delivery she was expecting. Natalie Dee hoped to treat her...
Complex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Laptopsmoney.com

The Best Jump Starters for Your Money

Bottom Line NOCO is the top name in jump starters, and the GB150 is one of the biggest in its catalog, providing 3,000 peak amps and the longest lasting discharge rate. Electronics brand Anker delivers high quality and reliable customer service at a reasonable price, and this ROAV jump starter is no exception at around $90. This inexpensive jump starter from Gooloo costs only around $60, but it packs quite a punch, with up to 1,500 amps of peak current. If you want to be covered, this two-in-one solution from trusted brand DeWalt is a jump starter that also has one of the best air compressors in its category. Other than big power, this Hulkman is making a name for itself with an informative screen and patented preheat technology for harsh winter emergencies.