By comparing scans of the brain on LSD versus placebo… researchers found that the drug reduced the amount of energy the brain needed to switch from one brain state another. [Researcher Dr. Amy] Kuceyeski likens it to flattening the landscape over which the brain can roam. Normally, the brain's activity is constrained by the mountains and valleys of our prior beliefs, but on LSD these obstacles are flattened out. "It allows us to move more freely and have more dynamic brain activity," she said.