Environment

Plastic waste has some economic benefit for developing countries

Science Daily
 14 days ago

For decades, wealthy nations have transported plastic trash, and its environmental problems, to poorer countries, but researchers have found a potential bright side to this seemingly unequal trade: plastic waste may provide an economic boon for the lower-income countries. Researchers analyzed 11 years of data on the global plastics trade against economic measures for 85 countries. They found plastic waste import was associated with growth in GDP per capita in lower-income countries.

Advocacy
Society
Environment
Vietnam
China
Public HealthBrookings Institution

COVID-19 is a developing country pandemic

“Has global health been subverted?” This question was asked exactly a year ago in The Lancet. At the time, the pandemic had already spread across the globe, but mortality remained concentrated in richer economies. Richard Cash and Vikram Patel declared that “for the first time in the post-war history of epidemics, there is a reversal of which countries are most heavily affected by a disease pandemic.”
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Plastic waste in the sea mainly drifts near the coast

The pollution of the world's oceans with plastic waste is one of the major environmental problems of our time. However, very little is known about how much plastic is distributed globally in the ocean. Models based on ocean currents have so far suggested that the plastic mainly collects in large ocean gyres. Now, researchers at the University of Bern have calculated the distribution of plastic waste on a global scale while taking into account the fact that plastic can get beached. In their study, which has just been published in the "Environmental Research Letters" scientific journal, they come to the conclusion that most of the plastic does not end up in the open sea. Far more of it than previously thought remains near the coast or ends up on beaches. "In all the scenarios we've calculated," says Victor Onink, the study's lead author, "about 80 percent of floating plastic waste drifts no more than 10 kilometers from the coast five years after it entered the ocean."
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

These countries are most invested in professional development

Many people in the digital workforce are now investing in professional training such as language and IT courses, to give them a competitive edge. Out of 15,661 respondents in different countries around the world, Chinese people are most likely to invest money in professional training. Interest in this area is...
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Can the UK recycle plastic without dumping it on other countries?

THE grim piles of plastic waste blanketing riversides and burning next to roads around the Turkish province of Adana didn’t take long to trace back to other countries. An investigation by campaigners Greenpeace UK in March found single-use carrier bags, yogurt pots, milk bottle labels and other items with UK supermarket labels among the material at 10 sites of illegally dumped rubbish.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Eco Club students chart a course for reduced plastic waste

Plastic is one of the most versatile substances on Earth, but also one of the biggest contributors to environmental pollution. A group of students at Mahtomedi High School is working to bring awareness to the impacts of single-use plastic this June by launching their own plastic masterpiece—a boat made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.
AgricultureWKRC

One country is making people pay for the food that they waste

LONDON (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Food waste in the United States is on the rise, with Americans tossing out about 150,000 tons every day. That’s about a pound of food per person. It’s a global problem, and lawmakers in South Korea decided to solve it by making people pay for what they waste.
Environmentblacklocks.ca

OK Plastic Waste Export Ban

The Commons yesterday by a 179-151 vote passed a private bill to ban plastic waste exports. Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe, Ont.), sponsor of the bill, called the trade a “shameful practice.”. This content is for Blacklock’s Reporter members only. Please login to view this content. (Register here.)
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Inequalities must be addressed to provide universal access to sustainable energy

By Renewable Energy World Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report says that during the past decade, a greater share of the global population gained access to electricity than ever before, but the number of people without electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa increased. Unless efforts are scaled up significantly in countries with the largest deficits, the world will still fall short of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.
Energy Industryenergyfuse.org

Rich Countries Subsidizing “Dash for Gas” in Developing World

Wealthy countries are attempting to rein in carbon emissions, but continue to finance a natural gas expansion in developing countries, according to a new report. The continued government-backed financing of fossil fuels in low- and middle-income countries puts climate goals at risk and threatens to lock in infrastructure for decades to come.
Environmentthebftonline.com

Environmental degradation costs over US$11bn annually

The country loses an estimated US$11billion, as the cost of environmental degradation according to a recent Ghana Country Environmental Analysis by the World Bank, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has revealed. The analysis points to the conclusion that environmental degradation and unsustainable natural resource...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Global treaty to regulate plastic pollution gains momentum

Even producers have an interest in global rules on plastic waste that would resolve the inconsistencies among countries. The simple plastic bag has come to symbolize the world’s growing problem with plastic waste. Yet globally, there are seven definitions of what is considered a plastic bag—and that complicates efforts to reduce their proliferation.
Environmentwaste360.com

How Plastic Bank Trades Ocean-Bound Waste For Cash

About one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into oceans every minute, inundating poor countries with lacking waste management infrastructure to deal with it. Their fast-accumulating ocean pollution adds to other distresses: little to no money for food, health care, or to send kids to school. Social enterprise company Plastic Bank created a model to address both problems: ocean-bound plastics and poverty. Launched in 2013, it turns plastic trash into cash for locals who collect it.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering conclave

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha School of Engineering organized an e-conclave on Enviorment Safety and Sustainable Engineering on the World Environment Day. Environmental protection, increasingly becoming a matter of global priority paved the way for the introduction of B.E. Degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering at Saveetha School of Engineering which now is growing towards sustainable development.
Advocacymarketplace.org

Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic

How would you like to get a check for $2,500? The well-being boost you’d likely feel from that is the same one people who have been volunteering during the pandemic have felt, according to new research from the London School of Economics. The study found the benefit to participants in...
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

Turning Kenya’s plastic waste problem into a building solution

For the latest report in our “Eye on Earth” series, CBS News correspondent Debora Patta went to Kenya to learn about a creative approach to addressing the scourge of plastic pollution. Nairobi — Floating in the middle of world’s largest ocean, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a man-made mess...
EnvironmentPopular Mechanics

Watch Plastic Waste Become 'Lumber' for Adirondack Chairs

As the global demand for lumber continues to skyrocket, it’s time to think hard about using alternatives to wood. So, why not plastic?. In the latest episode of the Popular Mechanics series “MADE HERE,” we tour the factory for Polywood, a company that takes recycled plastic (mostly milk jugs), turns it into “lumber,” and uses it to fashion outdoor furniture.