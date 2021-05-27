Cancel
Astronomy

Spacetime crystals proposed by placing space and time on an equal footing

Science Daily
 14 days ago

A Penn State scientist studying crystal structures has developed a new mathematical formula that may solve a decades-old problem in understanding spacetime, the fabric of the universe proposed in Einstein's theories of relativity. "Relativity tells us space and time can mix to form a single entity called spacetime, which is...

www.sciencedaily.com
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Carter tensor and the physical-space analysis in perturbations of Kerr-Newman spacetime

The Carter tensor is a Killing tensor of the Kerr-Newman spacetime, and its existence implies the separability of the wave equation. Nevertheless, the Carter operator is known to commute with the D'Alembertian only in the case of a Ricci-flat metric. We show that, even though the Kerr-Newman spacetime satisfies the non-vacuum Einstein-Maxwell equations, its curvature and electromagnetic tensors satisfy peculiar properties which imply that the Carter operator still commutes with the wave equation. This feature allows to adapt to Kerr-Newman the physical-space analysis of the wave equation in Kerr by Andersson-Blue, which avoids frequency decomposition of the solution by precisely making use of the commutation with the Carter operator.
Physicsarxiv.org

Holographic dark energy in curved spacetime and thermodynamics for interacting fluids

In this work we explore some aspects of two holographic models for dark energy within the interacting scenario for the dark sector with the inclusion of spatial curvature. A statistical analysis for each holographic model is performed together with their corresponding extensions given by the consideration of massive neutrinos. The first holographic approach considers the usual formula proposed by Li for the dark energy density with a constant parameter $c$ and for the second model we have a function $c(z)$ instead a constant parameter, this latter model is inspired in the apparent horizon. By considering the best fit values of the cosmological parameters we show that the interaction term for each holographic model, $Q$, keeps positive along the cosmic evolution and exhibits a future singularity for a finite value of the redshift, this is inherited from the Hubble parameter. The temperatures for the components of the dark sector are computed and have a growing behavior in both models. The cosmic evolution in this context it is not adiabatic and the second law it is fulfilled only under certain well-established conditions for the temperatures of the cosmic components and the interacting $Q$-term.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Compact stellar model in presence of pressure anisotropy in modified Finch Skea spacetime

A new model of anisotropic compact star is obtained in our present paper by assuming the pressure anisotropy. The proposed model is singularity free. The model is obtained by considering a physically reasonable choice for the metric potential $g_{rr}$ which depends on a dimensionless parameter `n'. The effect of $n$ is discussed numerically, analytically and through plotting. We have concentrated a wide range for n ($10\leq n \leq 1000$) for drawing the profiles of different physical parameters. The maximum allowable mass for different values of $n$ have been obtained by M-R plot. We have checked that the stability of the model is increased for larger value of $n$. For the viability of the model we have considered two compact stars PSR J1614-2230 and EXO 1785-248. We have shown that the expressions for the anisotropy factor and the metric component may serve as generating functions for uncharged stellar models in the context of the general theory of relativity.
Astronomygeekwire.com

Astronomers Assemble: The Science of Space and Time in the Marvel Universe

Over the last two decades, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to become one of the greatest playgrounds for the moviegoer’s imagination. Through their films, Marvel shows us glimpses of the present and future of scientific exploration, especially in the wild frontier of space. At this free event, you’ll hear about many of the different ways that Marvel movies use (and break) the rules of science to take us into their universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Randomization Inference of Periodicity in Unequally Spaced Time Series with Application to Exoplanet Detection

The estimation of periodicity is a fundamental task in many scientific areas of study. Existing methods rely on theoretical assumptions that the observation times have equal or i.i.d. spacings, and that common estimators, such as the periodogram peak, are consistent and asymptotically normal. In practice, however, these assumptions are unrealistic as observation times usually exhibit deterministic patterns -- e.g., the nightly observation cycle in astronomy -- that imprint nuisance periodicities in the data. These nuisance signals also affect the finite-sample distribution of estimators, which can substantially deviate from normality. Here, we propose a set identification method, fusing ideas from randomization inference and partial identification. In particular, we develop a sharp test for any periodicity value, and then invert the test to build a confidence set. This approach is appropriate here because the construction of confidence sets does not rely on assumptions of regular or well-behaved asymptotics. Notably, our inference is valid in finite samples when our method is fully implemented, while it can be asymptotically valid under an approximate implementation designed to ease computation. Empirically, we validate our method in exoplanet detection using radial velocity data. In this context, our method correctly identifies the periodicity of the confirmed exoplanets in our sample. For some other, yet unconfirmed detections, we show that the statistical evidence is weak, which illustrates the failure of traditional statistical techniques. Last but not least, our method offers a constructive way to resolve these identification issues via improved observation designs. In exoplanet detection, these designs suggest meaningful improvements in identifying periodicity even when a moderate amount of randomization is introduced in scheduling radial velocity measurements.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Necessity of spacetime shear for cosmological gravitational waves

We show that a general but shear-free perturbation of homogeneous and isotropic universes are necessarily silent, without any gravitational waves. We prove this in two steps. First we establish that a shear free perturbation of these universes are acceleration-free and the fluid flow geodesics of the background universe maps onto themselves in the perturbed universe. This effect then decouples the evolution equations of the electric and magnetic parts of the Weyl tensor in the perturbed spacetimes and the magnetic part no longer contains any tensor modes. Although the electric part, that drives the tidal forces, do have tensor modes sourced by the anisotropic stress, these modes have homogeneous oscillations at every point on a time slice without any wave propagation. We also show the presence of vorticity vector waves that are sourced by the curl of heat flux. This analysis shows the critical role of the shear tensor in generating cosmological gravitational waves in an expanding universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational analogue of Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes

It is known that the gravitational analogue of the Faraday rotation arises in the rotating spacetime due to the non-zero gravitomagnetic field. In this paper, we show that it also arises in the `non-rotating' Reissner-Nordström spacetime, if it is immersed in a uniform magnetic field. The non-zero angular momentum (due to the presence of electric charge and magnetic field) of the electromagnetic field acts as the twist potential to raise the gravitational Faraday rotation in the said spacetime. The twisting can still exist even if the mass of the spacetime vanishes. In other words, the massless charged particle(s) immersed in a uniform magnetic field, able to twist the spacetime in principle, and responsible for the rotation of the plane of polarization of light. This, in fact, could have some applications in the basic physics and the analogue models of gravity. Here, we also study the effect of magnetic fields in the Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes, and derive the exact expressions for the gravitational Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes. Considering the correction due to the magnetic field in the lowest possible order, we show that the logarithm correction of the distance of the source and observer in the gravitational Faraday rotation for the said spacetimes is an important consequence of the presence of magnetic field. From the astrophysical point of view, our result could be helpful to study the effects of (gravito-)magnetic fields on the propagation of polarized photons in the strong gravity regime of the rapidly rotating collapsed object.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraints on Global Symmetry Breaking in Quantum Gravity from Cosmic Birefringence Measurements

All global symmetries are expected to be explicitly broken by quantum gravitational effects, and yet may play an important role in Particle Physics and Cosmology. As such, any evidence for a well-preserved global symmetry would give insight into an important feature of gravity. We argue that a recently reported $2.4\sigma$ detection of cosmic birefringence in the Cosmic Microwave Background could be the first observational indication of a well-preserved (although spontaneously broken) global symmetry in nature. A compelling solution to explain this measurement is a very light pseudoscalar field that interacts with electromagnetism. In order for gravitational effects not to lead to large corrections to the mass of this scalar field, we show that the breaking of global symmetries by gravity should be bounded above. Finally, we highlight that any bound of this type would have clear implications for the construction of theories of quantum gravity, as well as for many particle physics scenarios.
AstronomyAPS physics

Effects of oscillating spacetime metric background on a complex scalar field and formation of topological vortices

We study the time evolution of a complex scalar field in the symmetry broken phase in the presence of oscillating spacetime metric background. In our (. )-dimensional simulations, we show that the spacetime oscillations can excite an initial field configuration, which ultimately leads to the formation of topological vortices in the system. At late times, field configuration achieves a disordered state. A detailed study of the momentum and frequency modes of the field reveals that these field excitations are driven by the phenomenon of parametric resonance. In the extremely-high-frequency regime where frequency of spacetime oscillations is much larger than the field-mass, the formed vortices are not topological in nature. Interestingly, in this regime, for a suitable choice of parameters of the simulation, we observe a persistent lattice structure of vortex-antivortex pairs. We discuss applications of our study to the dynamics of interior superfluidity of neutron stars during binary neutron star mergers, in generation of excitation in ultralight axionlike field near a strong gravitational wave source, etc.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Possible evidence of p-modes in Cassini measurements of Saturn's gravity field

We analyze the range rate residual data from Cassini's gravity experiment that cannot be explained with a static, zonally symmetric gravity field. In this paper we reproduce the data using a simple forward model of gravity perturbations from normal modes. To do this, we stack data from multiple flybys to improve sensitivity. We find a partially degenerate set of normal mode energy spectra which successfully reproduce the unknown gravity signal from Cassini's flybys. Although there is no unique solution, we find that the models most likely to fit the data are dominated by gravitational contributions from p-modes between 500-700uHz. Because f-modes at lower frequencies have stronger gravity signals for a given amplitude, this result would suggest strong frequency dependence in normal mode excitation on Saturn. We predict peak amplitudes for p-modes on the order of several kilometers, at least an order of magnitude larger than the peak amplitudes inferred by Earth-based observations of Jupiter. The large p-mode amplitudes we predict on Saturn, if they are indeed present and steady state, would imply weak damping with a lower bound of Q>1e7 for these modes, consistent with theoretical predictions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Programmable Interactions and Emergent Geometry in an Atomic Array

Interactions govern the flow of information and the formation of correlations in quantum systems, dictating the phases of matter found in nature and the forms of entanglement generated in the laboratory. Typical interactions decay with distance and thus produce a network of connectivity governed by geometry, e.g., by the crystalline structure of a material or the trapping sites of atoms in a quantum simulator. However, many envisioned applications in quantum simulation and computation require richer coupling graphs including nonlocal interactions, which notably feature in mappings of hard optimization problems onto frustrated spin systems and in models of information scrambling in black holes. Here, we report on the realization of programmable nonlocal interactions in an array of atomic ensembles within an optical cavity, where photons carry information between distant atomic spins. By programming the distance-dependence of interactions, we access effective geometries where the dimensionality, topology, and metric are entirely distinct from the physical arrangement of atoms. As examples, we engineer an antiferromagnetic triangular ladder, a Moebius strip with sign-changing interactions, and a treelike geometry inspired by concepts of quantum gravity. The tree graph constitutes a toy model of holographic duality, where the quantum system may be viewed as lying on the boundary of a higher-dimensional geometry that emerges from measured spin correlations. Our work opens broader prospects for simulating frustrated magnets and topological phases, investigating quantum optimization algorithms, and engineering new entangled resource states for sensing and computation.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Tracking RNA through space and time

The "miracle of life" is most obvious at the very beginning: When the fertilized egg cell divides by means of furrows into blastomeres, envelops itself in an amniotic sac, and unfolds to form germ layers. When the blastomeres begin to differentiate into different cells - and when they eventually develop into a complete organism.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Torsional strain engineering of transition metal dichalcogenide nanotubes: An ab initio study

We study the effect of torsional deformations on the electronic properties of single-walled transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) nanotubes. In particular, considering forty-five select armchair and zigzag TMD nanotubes, we perform symmetry-adapted Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations to determine the variation in bandgap and effective mass of charge carriers with twist. We find that metallic nanotubes remain so even after deformation, whereas semiconducting nanotubes experience a decrease in bandgap with twist -- originally direct bandgaps become indirect -- resulting in semiconductor to metal transitions. In addition, the effective mass of holes and electrons continuously decrease and increase with twist, respectively, resulting in n-type to p-type semiconductor transitions. We find that this behavior is likely due to rehybridization of orbitals in the metal and chalcogen atoms, rather than charge transfer between them. Overall, torsional deformations represent a powerful avenue to engineer the electronic properties of semiconducting TMD nanotubes, with applications to devices like sensors and semiconductor switches.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Femtosecond spectroscopy and first-principles calculations shed light on compositional dependence of

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
Sciencearxiv.org

Structure of Kaluza-Klein Graviton Scattering Amplitudes from Gravitational Equivalence Theorem and Double-Copy

We study the structure of the scattering amplitudes of the Kaluza-Klein (KK) gravitons and the gravitational KK Goldstone bosons with compactified fifth dimension. We analyze the geometric Higgs mechanism for mass-generation of KK gravitons under compactification with a general $R_{\xi}$ gauge-fixing, which is free from vDVZ discontinuity. With these, we formulate the Gravitational Equivalence Theorem (GET) to connect the scattering amplitudes of longitudinally polarized KK gravitons (with helicity-zero) to that of the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone bosons, which is a manifestation of the geometric Higgs mechanism at the $S$-matrix level. We present a direct computation of the gravitational KK Goldstone boson scattering amplitudes at tree-level which equal the corresponding longitudinal KK gravton amplitudes in the high energy limit. We further use the doubel-copy method with color-kinematics duality to reconstruct, under the high energy expansion, the scattering amplitudes of spin-2 KK gravitons and of their KK Goldstone bosons from the scattering amplitudes of spin-1 KK gauge bosons and their KK Goldstone bosons in the compactified 5d Yang-Mills (YM) theories. From these, we reconstruct the GET of the KK longitudinal graviton (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d General Relativity (GR) from the KK longitudinal gauge boson (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d YM theories. Using the GET and the double-copy reconstruction, we provide a theoretical mechanism showing that the sum of all the energy-power terms [up to $O(E^{10})$] in the high-energy longitudinal KK graviton scattering amplitudes must cancel down to $O(E^{2})$ as enforced by matching the energy-power dependence in the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone amplitudes as well as matching that of the double-copy amplitudes from the KK YM gauge theories.
Businessarxiv.org

Maximal momentum GUP leads to Stelle gravity

Quantum theories of gravity predict interesting phenomenological features such as a minimum measurable length and maximum momentum. We use the Generalized Uncertainty Principle (GUP), which is an extension of the standard Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle motivated by Quantum Gravity, to model the above features. In particular, we use a GUP with modelling maximum momentum to establish a correspondence between the GUP-modified dynamics of a massless spin-2 field and Stelle gravity. In other words, Stelle gravity can be regarded as the classical manifestation of a maximum momentum and the related GUP. We explore the applications of Stelle gravity to cosmology and specifically show that Stelle gravity applied to a homogeneous and isotropic background leads to inflation with an exit. Using the above, we obtain strong bounds on the GUP parameter from CMB observations. Unlike previous works, which fixed only upper bounds for GUP parameters, we obtain both \emph{lower and upper bounds} on the GUP parameter.
ChemistryAPS physics

Phase Diagram of a Deep Potential Water Model

Using the Deep Potential methodology, we construct a model that reproduces accurately the potential energy surface of the SCAN approximation of density functional theory for water, from low temperature and pressure to about 2400 K and 50 GPa, excluding the vapor stability region. The computational efficiency of the model makes it possible to predict its phase diagram using molecular dynamics. Satisfactory overall agreement with experimental results is obtained. The fluid phases, molecular and ionic, and all the stable ice polymorphs, ordered and disordered, are predicted correctly, with the exception of ice III and XV that are stable in experiments, but metastable in the model. The evolution of the atomic dynamics upon heating, as ice VII transforms first into ice.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Propagation dynamics of successive emissions in laboratory and astrophysical jets and problem of their collimation

The paper presents the results of numerical simulation of the propagation of a sequence of plasma knots in laboratory conditions and the astrophysical environment. The physical and geometric parameters of the simulation have been chosen close to the parameters of the PF-3 facility (Kurchatov Institute) and the jet of the star RW Aur. We found that the low-density region formed after the first knot propagation plays an important role for collimation of the subsequent ones. Assuming only the thermal expansion of the subsequent emissions, qualitative estimates of the time taken to fill this area with the surrounding matter and the angle of jet scattering have been made. These estimates are consistent with observations and results of our modeling.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing dipole radiation from binary neutron stars with ground-based laser-interferometer and atom-interferometer gravitational-wave observatories

Atom-interferometer gravitational-wave (GW) observatory, as a new design of ground-based GW detector for the near future, is sensitive at a relatively low frequency for GW observations. Taking the proposed atom interferometer Zhaoshan Long-baseline Atom Interferometer Gravitation Antenna (ZAIGA), and its illustrative upgrade (Z+) as examples, we investigate how the atom interferometer will complement ground-based laser interferometers in testing the gravitational dipole radiation from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. A test of such kind is important for a better understanding of the strong equivalence principle laying at the heart of Einstein's general relativity. To obtain a statistically sound result, we sample BNS systems according to their merger rate and population, from which we study the expected bounds on the parameterized dipole radiation parameter $B$. Extracting BNS parameters and the dipole radiation from the combination of ground-based laser interferometers and the atom-interferometer ZAIGA/Z+, we are entitled to obtain tighter bounds on $B$ by a few times to a few orders of magnitude, compared to ground-based laser interferometers alone, ultimately reaching the levels of $|B| \lesssim 10^{-9}$ (with ZAIGA) and $|B| \lesssim 10^{-10}$ (with Z+).
PhysicsEurekAlert

GEM simplifies the internal structure of protons and their collisions

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Inside each proton or neutron there are three quarks bound by gluons. Until now, it has often been assumed that two of them form a "stable" pair known as a diquark. It seems, however, that it's the end of the road for the diquarks in physics. This is one of the conclusions of the new model of proton-proton or proton-nucleus collisions, which takes into account the interactions of gluons with the sea of virtual quarks and antiquarks.