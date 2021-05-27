Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcoholic Podcast: Random Falcons predictions with Tori McElhaney

By David J Walker
The Falcoholic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we originally scheduled this podcast, the news about Falcons receiver Julio Jones had not come out yet. That said, this particular podcast feels like the kind of distraction we need as Atlanta fans wait to see what does (or doesn’t) unfold over the next week or two. I was...

www.thefalcoholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#American Football#Falcoholic Podcast#Random Falcons#Predictions#Atlanta#Fine Podcasts#Kicker Younghoe Koo#Dr Seuss#Defenders#Time#Link#Distraction#D Block#Quads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NFL
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Falcons To Sign Eli Ankou

The Falcons are bringing in some defensive line depth on a quiet Sunday evening. Atlanta has agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Eli Ankou, a source told veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson (Twitter link). Ankou just met with the Bills a few days ago, so it appears there...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Former Austin Peay player Juantarius Bryant falls victim to Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he became the victim of an "embarrassing" NFL tryout hoax when he was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' training facility by someone impersonating defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Bryant vented over Twitter on Saturday, saying he was invited to the Falcons' rookie minicamp...
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLktbb.com

Green Bay Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after minicamp tryout

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Last week, the Packers had only two quarterbacks on the roster. Less than a week after signing Blake Bortles, they signed Kurt Benkert — one of the two arms they had in for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Benkert tweeted a picture of him signing his contract,...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Falcons, Julio Jones

It might not have been intentional, but Julio Jones told the world that he’s basically done with the Falcons. Meanwhile, head coach Arthur Smith is keeping mum on the matter. [RELATED: Julio Jones Says “I’m Out Of There”]. “[Players] should speak for themselves,” Smith said (Twitter link via Zach Klein...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLchatsports.com

Dupes Ex-College Star W/ Tryout Hoax

Some scumbag tricked a former college football star into believing he had a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons ... and the guy says he was heartbroken and embarrassed when he learned it was all a hoax. Juantarius Bryant -- an Austin Peay alum who was a 1st-team all-conference DB in...
Allendale, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles show great teamwork against the Falcons.

The Eagles fell 0-8 in a tough game against the Allendale Falcons on Friday May 14th. In the first half, our defense played an open game and attempted to intercept each pass. Unfortunately the Falcons overcame our pursuits. OUr goalkeeper, Brooklyn Fuller, and our Sweeper, Ava Robinson< worked as a dynamic duo and successfully blocked seventeen shots on goal. At the end of the first half, the Falcons were up by 3 points.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

NFL Hopeful Juantarius Bryant Fooled By Fake Invitation To Try Out For Atlanta Falcons

When opportunities come knocking for athletes who are hoping to go pro, it's not unheard of for them to jump at them. Last week, Juantarius Bryant reportedly jumped at the opportunity to work out with the Atlanta Falcons and immediately made his way to the team's practice facility. Unfortunately for him, however, the invitation that he had received was fake.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 2

Phase 1 is in the books and Rookie Minicamp is complete, which brings us to Phase 2 of the NFL's offseason program. The second phase is the one that's seen the largest on-field impact of COVID-19 protocols. Phase 2 has been held over three weeks in past years and has served as the appetizer to Phase 3's Organized Team Activities (OTA) and minicamp. This year, that three-week period has been trimmed to one week.
NFLYardbarker

Olive Sagapolu News

Atlanta added two veteran tryout players, with the addition of Olive Sagapolu reported yesterday. The Falcons have apparently identified a need at nose tackle in their defense, because they invited two candidates as tryout players for rookie minicamp and wound up signing both of them. The Falcons are adding some...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons add two nose tackles

Nose tackles Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu were signed Monday by the Falcons. ExplorePlayer found out about fake Falcons camp invite upon arriving. Ankou, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He has played in 27 NFL games with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas. He went undrafted in 2017 out of UCLA.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 17

Rookie minicamp got underway on Friday, so we’ve got takeaways from the first two days as well as some #KylePittsContent in today’s Falcoholinks. Atlanta kicked off its rookie minicamp on Friday, and the team announced 10 veterans and tryout players who would be attending. The main event, however, was seeing the Falcons’ draftees in action for the first time — and we’ve got roundups and takeaways from the first and second day.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...