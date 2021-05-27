'Rescue mutations' that suppress harmful DNA changes could shed light on genetic disorders

Genetic changes in threespine stickleback fish driven by seasonal shifts could help scientists predict how certain species will adapt to new environments. Climate change is exacerbating problems like habitat loss and temperatures swings that have already pushed many animal species to the brink. But can scientists predict which animals will be able to adapt and survive? Using genome sequencing, researchers from McGill University show that some fish, like the threespine stickleback, can adapt very rapidly to extreme seasonal changes. Their findings could help scientists forecast the evolutionary future of these populations.