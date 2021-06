As a Syracuse resident, I am excited at the prospect of the city receiving $123 million in federal Covid funds. If used wisely, this money can be transformative for the city. Therefore, I was surprised when I read Councilor Khalid Bey’s proposal to put $60 million in the city’s reserve fund. The Treasury’s guidelines are explicit that municipalities cannot use these funds to replenish a reserve fund. If Bey’s plan were to be implemented, Syracuse would be forced to return tens of millions of dollars to the federal government.