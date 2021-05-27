Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate remasters a bright spot from Sonic’s dark age

By Mike Minotti
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming out September 7. This will be a remaster of the 2010 Wii game. Sonic had a rough reputation around that time thanks to critical flops like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) and Sonic Unleashed. Sonic Colors, with its focus on fast-paced 2D gameplay with fun powerups, was a rare bright spot for the franchise during this period, and it managed to sell over 2 million copies.

venturebeat.com
