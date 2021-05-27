Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Firefly Lane’ renewed for season two on Netflix

By Ella Kemp
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefly Lane has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. The drama series starring Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke debuted on February 3 on the streaming platform, and immediately went to Number 1 on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The series is based on the 2008 novel of the same...

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heigl
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Sarah Chalke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Motherhood#New Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#Drama Series#Starring In Drama#Firefly Lane Season#Streaming#Joy#Unlikely Duo#Love#Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesVulture

Apparently, Someone Wanted More Firefly Lane, Because That’s What We’re Getting

The Get Down. Tuca & Bertie. Astronomy Club. Teenage Bounty Hunters. These are all Netflix original series that the streaming behemoth (*cough* bestreamoth) canceled after one season. Firefly Lane. This is a Netflix original series that the bestreamoth (nice) has renewed for a second season. Today, Netflix announced via a press release and video that the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as a duo of besties, will return in 2022 and that they will “reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.” Mysterious! Heigl and Chalke themselves made the announcement in a video, during which they toasted to the occasion and shared their excitement with the show’s fans. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us: It is going to be worth the wait. And we promise all of your questions will be answered,” says Chalke.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Netflix’s Final Season of ‘Money Heist’ Split in Two Volumes, Launching Sept. 3 and Dec. 3

It’s been known for months that Part Five of Netflix’s most popular non-English language Original Series “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) would be the show’s last, and now we know when the iconic Spanish heist story will end. Broken into two parts, “Money Heist” Part Five, Volume 1 will launch worldwide on Sept. 3, with Volume 2 landing three months later on Dec. 3. Each part will include five episodes, filling out a ten-hour arc to end the series’ story as told by its narrator and protagonist Tokyo.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Breeders’ Renewed for Third Season on FX

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The renewal comes a week after the show’s second season finale aired on FX (it also airs on Sky One in the U.K.).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Atlantic Crossing season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the finale airing tonight on PBS, can you expect an Atlantic Crossing season to eventually happen? Or, is this it? We’ll talk through some of what we know within this article!. Without further ado, let’s dive right in with what we know: Atlantic Crossing was billed as a limited...
TV Showscartermatt.com

American Idol season 20: Is it renewed? Are the judges returning?

With tonight serving as the big finale for season 19, why not take a minute and discuss American Idol season 20?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but it feels proper to kick things off with a reminder: Yes, the show is coming back. It was confirmed recently alongside a number of other unscripted ABC shows, not that this is any surprise. While it’s not the ratings juggernaut it was during its early days, American Idol remains a solid part of the primetime lineup. It also allows for a lot of cross-platform synergy as ABC can monetize the show on YouTube with individual performances. Also, parent company Disney can promote a lot of its properties over the course of a given season.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

Ken Corday Talks Two Season Renewal of ‘Days of our Lives,’ Peacock, Classic Episodes and Much More

Fans were on the edge of their seats waiting in anticipation of what would happen next. Would their favorite characters live to see another day? Would their favorite couple get back together in time? No, this wasn’t an on-air storyline twist that’s been years in the making. It was actually a real-life nail-biter that gripped worried fans as they waited to find out if their favorite daytime soap opera would continue beyond its current 56th season. Turns out, they never had anything to worry about. Renewed for a 57th and 58th season earlier this month by NBC, “Days of our Lives” will continue on as the network’s longest-running scripted series for years to come and executive producer Ken Corday wouldn’t have it any other way.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mosquito Coast: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Drama Series

The story of the Fox family will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed The Mosquito Coast for a second season. The first season of seven episodes concludes this Friday. A dramatic series based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast TV show stars Justin...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Feel Good season two: all you need to know ahead of Netflix show's new series

If you were a fan of Channel 4 and Netflix's comedy-drama Feel Good then you're in luck because some fresh episodes are landing on the streaming giant very soon. The first series, which was released in 2020, saw Mae Martin take on the role of Mae, who meets George (Charlotte Richie) at a comedy club and strikes up a relationship with her.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Streaming Roundup (5/28/21), Including ‘Firefly Lane’ and ‘Red Queen’

“Firefly Lane” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Sarah Chalke (“Rosanne”) play lifelong close friends who are always there for each other. Then they confront the ultimate test of their friendship. The new season will debut in 2022. Here’s a look at...
TV SeriesCollider

'Flack' Season 2 Gets a Scrumptiously Sharp and Shady Trailer

Anna Paquin returns as Robyn in the recently-released Season 2 trailer for the Amazon Prime original series Flack. The first season dove headfirst into Robyn’s high-stakes career as a self-sabotaging publicist — one who is called upon when her clients find themselves in dire (and not so publicly friendly) circumstances. Robyn is sharp and knows how to think on her toes, but can she manage her career as personal drug and sex addictions continue to seep in through the cracks?
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘City on a Hill’ Renewed by Showtime for Season 3

Showtime has renewed its Boston crime drama “City on a Hill” for a third season, which will consist of eight one-hour episodes. “City on a Hill” stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Tom Fontana is showrunner. Production will resume in New York later this year, with Season 3 expected to...
TV & VideosSFGate

Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Head of U.S. Scripted TV, Brian Wright Exiting

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals who had overseen shows including “Stranger Things,” is leaving the company. Friedlander, most recently head of spectacle and event TV programming, is assuming oversight of the company’s partnerships with creative talent. That’s in addition to Friedlander’s duties leading Netflix’s U.S. comedy and drama teams and continuing to head the big-budget spectacle/event TV group.