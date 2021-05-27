2021 Best Places to Live in the San Francisco Bay Area

Will Truettner / Unsplash

Everyone likes different things when it's down to living. Some prefer a large flat with an amazing view from a balcony while others want a small house near the woods. The same is true for places. It's not that easy to find the so-called "Best Places to Live" in the area, but I think Niche did a great job listening the best areas for the San Francisco Bay Area. (If you want to learn more about how they come up with this list: Read more on how this ranking was calculated)

Here are the Top 5 from over 500 listed areas:

#1 - Ventura:

With a population of 4,715, Ventura is a neighborhood in Palo Alto, California. Ventura is located in Santa Clara County and is considered one of California's greatest places to live. The majority of inhabitants in Ventura rent their homes, giving them an urban atmosphere. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Ventura. Ventura is home to a large number of young professionals, and its citizens are liberal. Ventura's public schools are well regarded.

#2 - University South:

University South is a Palo Alto neighborhood with a population of 8,890 people. University South is located in Santa Clara County and is considered one of California's greatest locations to live. Inhabitants in University South enjoy a dense urban vibe, and the majority of residents rent their houses. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in University South. University South is a liberal neighborhood with a lot of young professionals and retirees. University South's public schools are well regarded.

#3 - Presidio of San Francisco

The Presidio of San Francisco is a 4,226-person neighborhood of San Francisco, California. San Francisco's Presidio is located in San Francisco County and is considered one of the nicest locations to reside in California. The Presidio in San Francisco provides inhabitants with an urban suburban mix vibe, with the majority of people renting their houses. There are several pubs, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in San Francisco's Presidio. The Presidio of San Francisco is home to many families and young professionals, and people tend to hold moderate political views. The public schools in San Francisco's Presidio are above average.

#4 - Old Palo Alto

With a population of 4,674, Old Palo Alto is a neighborhood in Palo Alto, California. In Santa Clara County, Old Palo Alto is one of the nicest locations to live in California. Inhabitants in Old Palo Alto enjoy a modest suburban vibe, and the majority of residents own their houses. In Old Palo Alto there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Old Palo Alto is a liberal community with a lot of young professionals. Old Palo Alto's public schools are well regarded.

#5 - Downtown North

Downtown North is a Palo Alto neighborhood with an estimated population of 8,945. Downtown North is located in Santa Clara County and is considered one of California's greatest locations to live. The majority of people in Downtown North rent their homes, giving them a dense urban vibe. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Downtown North. Downtown North is home to a large number of young professionals and retirees, as well as liberal inhabitants.

I know all of those areas from my time in the Silicon Valley and my absolute favorite is Presidio of San Francisco. I've spent there many hot summer nights and it was just an amazing place. Now I would love to hear from you which of those cities you prefer or if there is any other city that you love even more?