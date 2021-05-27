Cancel
Five arrested in connection with shooting of UK Black Lives Matter activist

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCpTr_0aDURM9h00

Five people have been arrested in connection with the Sunday shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that a 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Three other men — ages 18, 19 and 28 — were later arrested on suspicion of affray, or fighting in a public space, and for possessing with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man was arrested Tuesday evening following a police pursuit of a car. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five suspects — none of whom were named — remain in custody, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement that “these arrests show that progress is being made.”

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police,” Leonard said.

Johnson is in critical condition after being shot in the head on Sunday. The Taking the Initiative Party, of which Johnson is a member of executive leadership, said on Instagram that the shooting occurred “following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.”

But Imarn Ayton, a friend of Johnson’s, told BBC that that Johnson had been at a party or or gathering when the shooting occurred. Ayton said she didn’t believe Johnson was “the intended victim.”

“As far as I am aware ... this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism,” Ayton told the BBC.

