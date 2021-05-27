Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on HBO Max with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sitcom reunion fans have been manifesting for years is coming to WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max this week. “Friends: The Reunion,” also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will reunite stars of the “Friends” series including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The program will be streamed exclusive on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 27.

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Warnermedia#Covid#Nbc#Pakistani#Jkcorden#Cindycrawford#Caradelevingne#Ladygaga#Friends#Max Originals#Guest Stars#Celebrity Guests#Blockbuster Movies#Atlanta#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`Friends’ Reunion Special Premiering On HBO Max Thursday

The wait is almost over for “Friends” fans. HBO Max will begin streaming a much-anticipated reunion of the classic sit-com’s cast Thursday. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The gathering...
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Friends reunion special: everything we know about the HBO show

It’s been 25 years since Friends came to an end – but it looks like the show was just on a break... The One Where They Get Back Together is officially happening, and we've just been treated to our first glimpse of the trailer (watch above). All six of the...
Behind Viral Videos940wfaw.com

TikTok User Shares FaceTime Call With Matthew Perry

Another TikTok user has gone viral for posting a message from a celebrity match on Raya. Days after Nivine Jay gained notoriety for posting a video of Ben Affleck, 20-year-old Kate Haralson shared a clip of her FaceTime call with Matthew Perry. Haralson told Page Six, “A lot of people...
Behind Viral VideosComplex

TikTok User Talks Matching With Matthew Perry on Dating App Raya When She Was 19

The dating antics of another male celebrity have been divulged to the world. A TikTok video of a young woman matching with Matthew Perry on Raya has gone viral, with the girl, Kate Haralson posting a video of the pair’s private FaceTime call. Page Six reports that while Haralson initially shared the video to show how older men are “taking advantage” of women on dating apps, she later removed the video because she “did feel a little bit bad.”
Behind Viral Videosthebrag.com

Influencer who leaked Raya conversation with Matthew Perry kicked off app

A TikTok user who leaked a Facetime conversation with Friends star Matthew Perry after matching him on exclusive dating app Raya has been booted off the app. If that entire sentence means literally nothing to you, congratulations! you probably live a meaningful and nourishing existence. Though I’ll give you a little primer on the odd chance you’re curious enough to keep reading.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...