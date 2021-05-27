Cancel
Teen celebrating graduation says she was booted by New Orleans restaurant over outfit

By Mike Stunson
Island Packet Online
 8 days ago

A 17-year-old girl celebrating her high school graduation with dozens of her loved ones said she was kicked out of a New Orleans restaurant because of her outfit. Sanai Butler was wearing a bikini top with matching leggings, along with her graduation stole and cap, while dining Tuesday at Lula Restaurant Distillery, pictures from the evening show. The teen said she was approached by the owner’s wife, and police were eventually called because of Sanai’s bikini top, according to NOLA.com.

