Running From Har Sinai

By Rav Yossi Goldin
 14 days ago

In this week’s parsha we encounter a startling shift in the tone of Sefer Bamidbar. The first parshiyot describe the nation’s preparations for the departure from Har Sinai—with much text dedicated to the size of the nation and its tribes, and a detailed description of their encampment. God also commands important details to the nation regarding their impending travels. The picture painted is one of an inspired nation preparing to march toward its ultimate destination, Eretz Yisrael, and doing so in a thoughtful and profound way.

