A new 'next Kendall Square'?

Describing areas as “the next Kendall Square” is a common theme for real estate developers looking to build labs outside of the Cambridge biotech mecca. Boston’s Seaport has become the region’s second-largest biotech cluster behind Kendall Square, with myriad lab developments proposed or underway in neighboring South Boston, South End and Watertown. But with massive new lease for Flagship Pioneering–backed companies at Boynton Yards, Somerville may soon lay claim to being Kendall Square’s next big challenger.