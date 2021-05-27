Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pawling, NY

Pawling Library Receives Major Grant to Build ADA Compliant Lavatories

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePawling Library Receives Major Grant to Build ADA Compliant Lavatories. County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the library will receive a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant to add two modern, ADA-compliant lavatories to the main library building. The Community Development Block Grant is a federal program administered by the County. The library’s application was jointly sponsored by the Town of Pawling and Village of Pawling.

www.theharlemvalleynews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawling, NY
Government
City
Pawling, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Project Development#Application Development#Housing Development#Program Director#Americans#Pawling Residents#Library Director#Disabilities Act#Dutchess County#Direct Cost#Diaper Changing Stations#Ada Compliant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Dutchess County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

YMCA proposal revised again ahead of Monday’s vote

POUGHKEEPSIE – Lawyers representing the City of Poughkeepsie and Dutchess County have made changes to the latest YMCA proposal that both parties agree upon, according to Councilman Evan Menist. The council is expected to vote on it Monday evening. On Thursday, Menist had submitted a revised bill that would authorize...
Economywxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Last-minute changes to the YMCA proposal could further delay youth center

POUGHKEEPSIE – Earlier this month, the city’s Poughkeepsie Common Council postponed giving authorization to Mayor Rob Rolison to proceed with a plan to sell the former YMCA property to Dutchess County. Dutchess County has proposed buying the parcel for $10 and in exchange, would spend up to $25 million to develop a new youth and community center at the Montgomery Street site.
Hillsdale, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Veterans program raises hope and mystery

HILLSDALE — The Hope for Heroes Foundation has gained attention in Hillsdale for a sign put up on their property on Route 71, just off of Route 22. The wooden sign says “Future Home of Hope for Heroes,” with the organization’s website and logo. The Dutchess County based nonprofit organization...
Dutchess County, NYhudsonvalleypress.com

Dutchess County Releases 2020 Rental Housing Survey

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Planning and Development has released its annual 2020 Rental Housing Survey, which focuses on four rental categories: Market-Rate Apartment Complexes (20+ units), Tax Credit and Inclusionary Apartments, Other Market-Rate Apartments (1-19 units) and Subsidized Housing. The annual survey is a resource for local municipalities and the public to shape zoning and planning policies to address the needs and gaps relating to housing development.
Dutchess County, NYmiscellanynews.org

Dutchess County vaccine rates stagnate

This past April has seen the fewest recorded number of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County since last November, with an average of 83.8 cases per day. As of this past week, there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the county for the first time since last October. Despite 35.7 percent of the county’s residents receiving both doses of the vaccine, hesitancy regarding the coronavirus vaccine remains among some residents in Dutchess County. The question remains as to how the county will encourage more residents to receive the vaccine and contribute to herd immunity in the United States, which will be reached when 70-85 percent of the nation’s population is immune from the virus.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Pop-up vaccination center held for Poughkeepsie’s Latino residents

POUGHKEEPSIE – Catholic Charities Community Services of Dutchess County teamed up with several other community-serving agencies and the county to provide vaccinations and services geared towards the Latino community on Wednesday. The COVID vaccinations, arranged with the assistance of the county was the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Held at...
Millerton, NYtricornernews.com

Legal Notices - The Millerton News - 5-13-21

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of North East, Dutchess County, New York, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Annex of the North East Millerton Library, 28 Century Blvd., Millerton, New York, on the application of Douglas Larson representing Joseph Frydl and Victoria Charles, owners of tax parcel # 7070-00-493746, for area variances in order to renovate an existing accessory building. The parcel is located at 188 McGhee Hill Road in the A5A Zoning District of the Town of North East.
Millerton, NYtricornernews.com

Millerton’s Main Street has evolved, and will continue to do so

There are many synonyms for the word evolution: development, advancement; growth, progress, expansion — and the northeastern Dutchess County village of Millerton has definitely evolved during its 146-year history. The perspective of that evolution may vary depending on whom one speaks to — longtime local, new resident or merchant. The Millerton News has been running a multi-part series on its front page during the past three weeks about the changes that have taken place over time, specifically along Main Street.