Pawling Library Receives Major Grant to Build ADA Compliant Lavatories
Pawling Library Receives Major Grant to Build ADA Compliant Lavatories. County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the library will receive a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant to add two modern, ADA-compliant lavatories to the main library building. The Community Development Block Grant is a federal program administered by the County. The library’s application was jointly sponsored by the Town of Pawling and Village of Pawling.www.theharlemvalleynews.net