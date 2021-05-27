Cancel
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

AnimalsPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Woman Filmed at the El Paso Zoo Hopping Into Enclosure to Feed Monkeys A Spicy Snack

In a move that's being called "stupid," a woman is seen on video jumping a fence into the monkey habitat at the El Paso Zoo and then feeds them Hot Cheetos. A video has gone viral in El Paso after a woman was seen jumping into an animal's habitat at the El Paso Zoo. In the video posted this past weekend to FitFam's Instagram, you see the woman wading through the water in the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo. She then proceeds to sit on a rock and feed the animals. According to FitFam's post, she fed the monkey's Hot Cheetos from her hands before she makes her way back to the side of the enclosure and her friend helps her out.
Animalstimesnewsexpress.com

Texas zoo to press charges after woman trespasses in monkey exhibit

The El Paso Zoo in Texas plans to press charges against a woman who trespassed into the zoo’s spider monkey exhibit last weekend, a “stupid” act that could lead to permanent changes for the animals’ safety, officials said. Zoo staff learned of the incident through social media, with a video...
El Paso, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Legal Assistant Fired After Jumping Into El Paso Zoo’s Spider Monkey Pen

A Texas woman has lost her job as a litigation assistant after she jumped into the El Paso Zoo’s spider monkey enclosure, TMZ reports. Lucy Rae, who worked at Lovett Law Firm in the personal injury division, was fired Monday after the firm saw a video of the incident that has since gone viral. In the video, Rae can be seen engaging with the monkeys near an artificial waterfall. She reportedly fed Hot Cheetos to the monkeys, Libby and Sunday. The zoo director has called Rae’s behavior “stupid and lucky” because the monkeys are on a special diet, so the Cheetos could have given them stomach and bowel issues. The zoo has filed a complaint and the case is under investigation, according to KVIA. It is unclear whether criminal charges have been filed.
