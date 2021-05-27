Editorial: Blue light glasses and physical distancing
We take life for granted until something is taken from us. More than a year ago, as I was finishing my freshman year at William Jessup University, the pandemic forced us to evacuate campus. For the last five weeks of the semester, my classmates and I would finish the year remotely. Fortunately, Jessup was one of the few colleges that opened its doors for the fall of 2020. To say my classmates were excited would be an understatement. We were thrilled. But little did we know how hard it would be.goldcountrymedia.com