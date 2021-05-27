Cancel
Glen Cove, NY

Memorial Day ceremonies on the North Shore

By Jill Nossa
Herald Community Newspapers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Glen Cove Memorial Day Parade Committee will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the war dead on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Monument Park at North Street and Forest Avenue in Glen Cove. This year’s honoree is Sgt. Ralph W. Young, who attended Lincoln University, the first historically Black degree-granting university in the United States. He served as a crew member aboard an air transport ferrying vital war supplies to China from India by way of the Himalaya Mountains. He was killed in April 1945 when his aircraft crashed into the mountains.

IN THIS ARTICLE
