Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.