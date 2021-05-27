Cancel
A Short Conversation with Sugar Loaf Walker

By Dave Franklin
bigtakeover.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always like to start with a bit of background, so can you tell me a bit about your musical journey from your earliest days to where you are today?. Sugar Loaf Walker: I grew up in Chennai, a city in southern India. One of my earliest musical memories was listening to 20 Golden Greats by The Shadows from my father’s modest record collection. I still love that record and did a version of Wonderful Land in 2009. My parents wanted me to learn a musical instrument, so I chose the guitar and took a few lessons. Even though I was fascinated by the instrument I was not interested in the songs the teacher was making me learn, so the lessons ended abruptly. Later when my musical tastes evolved, I picked up the guitar again and tried to teach myself the songs I enjoyed listening to. I discovered blues through Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, jazz through Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and rock through Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd to name a few. I also learnt Indian classical (Carnatic) music on the violin for a year which has a lot of similarities with jazz in terms of melodic structure and improvisation. I started forming bands with my schoolmates and friends, taking part in local College Band competitions. I moved to London in 2004 and spent my first earnings on a proper electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which I purchased in New York en route to visiting my brother Arjun who had moved to the US by then. That’s the Strat you see on the cover of Benign Penny. I joined a rock band called Tallahassee Jacknives, touring the London Pub circuit, and then played in a rockabilly band in Bangkok before moving to Amman.

