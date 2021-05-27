‘Od Lo Ovda Tikvateinu’

The haftarah that we read this Shabbat is one that is familiar to most of us as it is read both on this Shabbat, for Parshat Behaalotecha, as well as on Shabbat Chanukah. On both occasions we focus upon the latter part of the haftarah, the vision of the Menorah, as the connecting theme to both the Festival of Lights and the opening of our parsha that speaks of the mitzvah of lighting the Menorah in the Mishkan. And, as understandable as it is to focus specifically on that portion of Zecharya’s prophecy, it is also unfortunate that we do. For, by doing so, we tend to de-emphasize, or even ignore, the opening visions and, by doing so, we fail to fully understand the prophecy and the significance of its message.