The Quiet Art and Twisting Life of a Chicago-Based Japanese American Painter

Miyoko Ito’s life was full of tumult, but you might not guess it from her quiet artwork. External events rocked her younger years, internal struggle shadowed her life, and a sordid saga brought her name into the tabloids after her death. Much of her art, however, contains deliberate, pastel-hued abstractions in planar arrangements infused with light—she preferred painting in the early morning. “Ito’s touch was delicate even when color was hot,” said the Chicago Tribune. Unsettled psychology may lie within, but the physical surface is generally careful and controlled.