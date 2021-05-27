Cancel
Barista - Open Sesame Vol 1: Her Dress (Monoplay Records)

By Cody Conard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarista is the Istanbul-based project of musician Bahadır Han Eryılmaz, and they recently released the first volume of their third album entitled Open Sesame. If that’s confusing at all, essentially they had recorded so much music for this album that they are splitting it up and the first part is called Her Dress. It remains to be seen how much of the five planned volumes will maintain a certain level of consistency in quality (a typical problem with any extended album), but the first part definitely sets the bar high. As the colorful artwork suggests, the songs are a vibrant, joyous explosion, and clearly it is a testament to just how much Han loves music. It’s a celebration of different styles from blues to prog to world and psychedelic.

Bachelor – Doomin’ Sun (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

What happens when two gifted introverts team up? If things go well, the result might be Doomin’ Sun, from the inventive duo Bachelor. Melina Duterte makes sweetly empathetic bedroom pop as Jay Som; Ellen Kempner, who records as Palehound, cultivates her own intimate vibe, shaped by subtly thrilling electric guitar. Their lovely collaboration is a gentle, idiosyncratic gem, marked by fleeting vignettes and private desires reluctantly expressed, from poignant tales of loneliness (“Talk to the moon just to have a friend”) to angsty relationship dramas (“If I can’t have my own back/How the fuck can I have yours?”). Apart from a few reference points – the soft-loud-soft Pixies dynamic of “Stay in the Car,” the George Harrison-like riffs in “Sick of Spiraling” – Bachelor feels like its own distinctive self, a tantalizing mixture of spectral voices and emotional urgency that’s impossible to pigeonhole.
Scars Are Soulless – Vendetta (Album – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Background/Info: Scars Are Soulless is a project driven by Chip Calise. He has been involved with different projects (like Vigilante) and is busy with Scars Are Soulless for several years now. “Vendetta” was originally written in 2012, but didn’t get an official release until a deal was found with Insane Records. The songs have been mastered and released, “Vendetta” featuring nine tracks.
Mountain Fever (Sensory Records) by Subterranean Masquerade

“Israeli progressive metal.” There’s a term you don’t see a lot these days. Yet four albums in, Subterranean Masquerade is making some of the world’s most engaging metal music. With roots dating back to 1997—but no consistent lineup until recently—Subterranean Masquerade now boasts seven members handpicked by founder and guitarist Tomer Pink, and Mountain Fever finds the band scaling new heights and embracing musical diversity.
Janosch Moldau – Sense For God (EP – Janosch Moldau Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Background/Info: “Sense For God” is a song taken from the last album “Host” by Janosch Moldau. This German Electro-Pop project has been busy for years now and is progressively getting a larger fanbase while this song entered the famous DAC. Content: “Sense for God” was not directly my...
Matt Booth and Palindromes, Mythomania (Ears and Eyes Records)

Bassist Matt Booth is another ubiquitous player on the New Orleans scene. He is an anchor for the Extended Trio as well as having made numerous appearances with Aurora Nealand and John Gros among others. The music he makes here is deliberate and well-measured. Everyone seems to be taking their time and making sure it all sounds right. This even happens on songs such as “Ripped to Shreds” where the players start playing together, but slowly as the tunes get further away from each other. This sense of experimentation continues on tracks like “Diminutive Stature” that sounds like the more psychedelic sections of Grateful Dead concerts before it grinds out a heavy beat rock/jazz ending like a tonal last exit. Melvin Gibbs’ “Howard Beach Memoirs” also has that abstraction but remains that way throughout the track. Booth also shows a more conventional side to himself with covers of the Dirty Projects and Egberto Gismonti that are pretty and almost, shall we say, pop- oriented. With those, the record contains a great balance of music that is focused on texture and sound with other songs that are focused on melody and song structure. His band mates in this do what they do best. Drummer Doug Garrison continues to be one of the most versatile drummers in New Orleans with his mix of dense playing and sensitive accents. Saxophonist Brad Walker also combines long, meditative tones with harsh timbres. In a world where few have a sound that sticks out, Walker’s playing is easily recognizable. Guitarist Chris Alford also uses a wide array of sounds and textures to add depth and dimensions to the music. As a bassist and leader, Booth’s playing is focused and grounded and he brings the band into this focus for an album that is alternately challenging and easy to listen to.
Art Noir – Poems Of An Extinct Species (Album – Aenaos Records)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Wave-Pop, Dark-Pop. Background/Info: This new album by Art Noir is the first one in twelve years. This German formation, driven by Jan Weber (previously involved with Impressions Of Winter) and Nadine Stelzer, released a few productions between 2002 and 2009. It took several years to achieve this album because Jan got diagnosed with a severe neurodegenerative disease (ALS). The album however deals with a totally different subject, which has been summarized in the album’s title.
Laurent Boudic – Abstrakt Vol.1 (Album – GenComProdukts International)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro, Ambient. Background/Info: Laurent Boudic has been involved with numerous projects, mainly dealing with Techno, EBM and related genres. He now strikes back under his own name, unleashing a first album of a series recorded between 2017 and 2021. Content: Laurent Boudic invites us to join an Electronic...
Guitar Legends: Keith Richards – why the human riff is a true guitar innovator

The constant knife carrying. The supposed blood transfusions. The falling asleep onstage. The aggressive defence of his shepherd’s pie… Among all the colourful myths and legends of the life of Keith Richards, it’s sometime easy to forget he’s actually a very good guitar player… and something of an innovator. While it’s true that the Rolling Stones wouldn’t exist without any of Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts or Richards, one only has to listen to the human riff’s solo albums to realise it is he that is shot to the core with the Stones’ DNA. Mick Jagger’s solo records? It would be most polite to say they are just something he does when the band are inactive.
Shad Shadows – Toxic Behaviours (Album – Silver Veins Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Dark-Wave, Dark-Pop. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette. Alessandra Gismondi is mainly known for their involvement with Shoegaze/Dream-Pop formation Schonwald, but they’re also active since 2014 in Shad Shadows. Their common love for obscure Electronics brought them to set up this band, which has now released their fourth album. The CD is available via Silver Veins while last year Young & Cold Records released a vinyl and Wave Tension Records a cassette. “Toxic Behaviours” is a somewhat conceptual work inspired by ‘the fundamental issue whether ritual is a necessary part of all societies. Ritual does not really exist in modern Western society but some rituals became as “Toxic Behaviours” in unexpected areas of the modern life’.
This Open Window: Vol. 6 No. 4

Dust collects on the vanity tray holding some jewelry. and a small picture of my father in his GI uniform. Butter-colored is the silk pillow on her leather chair. sounds like her voice singing “Beautiful Dreamer”. while the vacuum whines a counterpoint. A rumor insists that we are all dying...
Gallery: MHS grads dress (their heads) in style

Some graduates donned a bit of style and creativity with their caps and gowns at Wednesday night’s commencement at Maricopa High School. Story: MHS graduates revel in ‘normal’ ceremony. Gallery: 179 photos from MHS graduation. Our photographer, Victor Moreno, went head to head to capture their mortarboard messages and artwork:
Shannon McNally, The Waylon Sessions (Compass Records)

Tribute albums are always a suspicious breed in that you wonder about the real motivation behind their release. Are they cheesy filler until the artist has enough material for the next album? Or is the artist that sincere about honoring their coveted icon? In the case of former New Orleans denizen Shannon McNally, it’s definitely the latter. It’s not the first time she has paid homage to Waylon Jennings, one of the ’70s outlaw country movement pioneers. On her 2009 Coldwater release, she covered “Lonesome, On’ry and Mean” and “Freedom to Stay.”
Sailing On, Sailors

Lonesome Kind is the new release from Michigan-based singer-songwriter DL Rossi. Inspired in part by his move back to the Great Lakes State from Nashville, the record demonstrates Rossi’s knack for creating moving songs that move the singer-songwriter genre into new territory. We’ll also hear from Start It Over, the first-ever solo release from Riley Downing of The Deslondes.
Variety

Headspace, Sesame Street Team Up on ‘Goodnight World!’ Podcast, Book Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Headspace and Sesame Street are joining forces to help kids and parents make bed time a little easier with a new podcast and book series titled “Goodnight, World!”. The “sleepcast,” as Headspace’s sleep-focused podcasts are called, is designed to “create the right conditions for healthy, restful sleep.” The 12-episode, 20-minute long “Goodnight, World!” episodes are hosted by Alan, the owner of Hooper’s Store, alongside other Sesame Street characters, including Big Bird, Oscar and Abby. Each episode will include wind-down exercises for kids, a story that spans various global locations as well as familiar Sesame Street locations like Oscar’s trash can and Big Bird’s nest, and soothing music and soundscapes.
Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (May 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases that are currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month’s edition includes some audiophile-minded jazz reissues, a collection of folk-punk classics and a variety of new sounds from around the world.
These 17 short bridesmaid dresses are perfect for your summer wedding (now that the sunshine is FINALLY here)

Picture this: it’s post-21 June (the day we’ve all been looking forward to) and wedding parties over the currently allotted 30 guests are allowed to commence. All those postponed invitations asking loved ones to be bridesmaids are about to flood through their doors and, while that’s something to celebrate in itself, the thought of wearing a floor-length dress in the sweltering heat might make her want to politely decline.
Don’t (Mis)identify her!

Kayla Lockwood previously worked as a designer and an illustrator at the Daily Emerald. She was not involved in the pitching, writing or editing of this story. “The beginning of my art journey was [about] trying to grab myself and find my own personal voice,” UO junior Kayla Lockwood said. “Why not use your privilege to elevate or amplify the voices of those within your own community too?”