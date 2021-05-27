Barista - Open Sesame Vol 1: Her Dress (Monoplay Records)
Barista is the Istanbul-based project of musician Bahadır Han Eryılmaz, and they recently released the first volume of their third album entitled Open Sesame. If that’s confusing at all, essentially they had recorded so much music for this album that they are splitting it up and the first part is called Her Dress. It remains to be seen how much of the five planned volumes will maintain a certain level of consistency in quality (a typical problem with any extended album), but the first part definitely sets the bar high. As the colorful artwork suggests, the songs are a vibrant, joyous explosion, and clearly it is a testament to just how much Han loves music. It’s a celebration of different styles from blues to prog to world and psychedelic.bigtakeover.com