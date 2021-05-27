Cancel
Swatara Crews Rescue Driver, Vehicle Hanging Over Embankment

By Cecilia Levine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0PgB_0aDUPWfJ00
At the scene Photo Credit: swatarafire91 Instagram

Firefighters in Swatara worked to lift a car that had tumbled down a small embankment and struck another vehicle parked at a car dealership.

Rescue91 posted photos of the scene on the 3300 block of Paxton Street Wednesday, where the vehicle had apparently struck a car parked at the Subaru dealership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwoYr_0aDUPWfJ00

Crews stabilized the vehicle using cribbing, struts and the winch from a truck.

Once the vehicle was stabilized, crews helped the occupant get out of the vehicle safely.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9pul_0aDUPWfJ00

