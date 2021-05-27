Limelight Theatre, Inc.
Dazzling performances ranging from the classics, to modern comedies, musicals and more!. The Limelight Theatre produces high-quality stage productions for St. Johns County residents and visitors. The Limelight's mission is to provide the highest levels of artistic achievement and yearlong opportunities for artistic expression toward the development of a lifelong appreciation of the arts to the widest possible audience. It is a non-profit performing arts organization committed to entertain and educate the people of St. Johns County and North Florida through professional quality theatrical productions and outreach programs.www.visitstaugustine.com