PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Deborah Moren and her family have been renting the same house in Surprise for the past five years. But their landlord just gave them the required 30-day notice that they must move because the house has been sold. "It's scary because I don't know where we are going to go," said Moren. "I don't know where we are going to end up, and I think that's the scary thing."