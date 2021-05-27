Rick Houser: The treasure was always there

For as long as I can think back I have always watched the westerns that were on television. It was hard to beat a show filled with cowboys and Indians. Even if the shows were in black and white, the programs were full of tons of action. I felt these programs to be so exciting I just could hardly take my eyes off the screen. With all that was going on in one of those shows if you missed a little you probably missed a lot. In the years in which I was tuned into the shows, it was when westerns were at their very peak.