Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Regional Freightway’s 2022 Priority Projects List Released

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Regional Freightway’s 2022 Priority Projects List features 21 projects representing a total investment of $2.75 billion. The projects represent key infrastructure needs of the manufacturing and logistics industries in the Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois area, and more than $1.1 billion of the projects on the list are already funded and under construction, expected to start in 2021/2022, or scheduled to begin within the next few years.

