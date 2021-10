No closures are planned for next week on Riverside County Transportation Commission’s Route 60 Truck Lanes project, but crews remain hard at work on the slopes and sides of the planned lanes. Construction however, is subject to change. Follow Route 60 Truck Lanes on social media for the latest project information. If you are traveling through the Badlands, slow down and watch for construction crews and equipment. RCTC says follow the 55 mph speed limit to keep crews and other motorists safe. The 60 Truck Lanes Project is widening a 4.5-mile section of Route 60 between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail through Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont. The project lies within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep g.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO