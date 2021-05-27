Why Da’ehu?

I think that every teacher deserves some sort of award this year. Our community has been incredibly supportive of our efforts at the schools. I am honored and grateful for working at Dayville School and with educators in Grant County. All of the exciting things that I’ve accomplished have been made possible through the fantastic support and encouragement of our school board and our Superintendent/principal Kathryn Hedrick. It was encouraging to be recognized by the selection committee and awarded the prize of $500 from the Oregon Lottery who proudly sponsors the Oregon Teacher of the Year Program. But it is really about the students. Students may be surprised to know how much we teachers learn from them and their families. All of our most successful learning opportunities from the chick to barbecue and centennial celebration coop projects, to bunnies in the classroom, the school garden and hydroponics were student driven ideas. I believe that when teachers listen to their students, they have great ideas. Student input leads to excitement and engagement (for both my students and me), which is key to meaningful experiences which then leads to long-lasting learning.