Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Harvesting Air Conditioning Condensation Could Replace Cities’ Potable Water Use

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile looking for ways to make homes and offices more efficient, building managers have realized that something as seemingly insignificant as the water droplets from the underside of air conditioning units have the potential to quench the thirst of thousands. While the drips don’t seem like much, they really add...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Recycling#Potable Water#Air Conditioners#Cool Air#Water Systems#Water Supply#Air Conditioning Units#Irrigation Systems#Rice University#The City Council#Bloomberg#Austonian#Landscape Architecture#The University Of Arizona#Clever Condensation#Rainwater#Roof Runoff#Fountain Graywater#Square Meter#Eco Conscious Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Home & Gardenresidencetalk.com

The 10 Best Air Conditioning Brands of 2021

On a hot summer day, nothing feels quite as good as cold air flowing through your home. Three-quarters of all homes in the United States have air conditioners, and there are many fabulous options to choose from. There are a few main things that you’ll want to consider when it comes to deciding which is the best unit for your home.
SciencePhys.org

Research points to strong impact from water purification to drug manufacturing

Water is weird—and yet so important. In fact, it is one of the most unusual molecules on Earth. It boils at a temperature it shouldn't. It expands and floats when it is in the solid-state. Its surface tension is higher than it should be. Now, new research published in the journal Nature has added one other equally strange property to water's list of oddities. The implications of this new revelation could have a remarkable impact on all water-related processes from water purification to drug manufacturing.
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

City of Bend urges water conservation as drought conditions persist

Considering regional drought conditions and a seasonal increase in water use to accommodate landscape irrigation, the City of Bend is asking customers to be vigilant in conserving water this season. “Like many areas of Oregon, we are experiencing extreme drought conditions in Deschutes County this summer and we need to...
Electronicsprincipia-scientific.com

Air Conditioners Might Be a Water Source of the future

In the coastal city of Herzliya, Israel, not far from parched mountains and box canyons of the Negev Desert, air conditioners cool 46,000 square meters of glassy Microsoft Corp. office space. Like any air conditioning system, this one produces a byproduct: water. But instead of draining this water, called condensate, Microsoft reuses it to irrigate the campus’s landscaping and help cool the building.
Home & GardenConsumer Reports.org

Most Reliable Central Air Conditioning Systems

Over the past months, with folks working and studying at home, homeowners began to appreciate their central air conditioning systems more than ever. In fact, 14 percent of the members we surveyed about their AC systems said they used theirs much more than they had the previous summer and well over 80 percent said they used theirs just as much or slightly more. Of these, 15 percent had purchased a central AC system for the first time.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Both city pools could close; splash park may replace one

With crews making quick work building the new Wilson Family YMCA facility downtown, city officials o... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ScienceNewswise

Nanoscale sensors measure elusive water levels in leaves

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Water regulation in leaves is vital to a plant’s health, affecting its growth and yield, disease susceptibility and drought resistance. A breakthrough technology developed by Cornell University researchers uses nanoscale sensors and fiber optics to measure water status just inside a leaf’s surface, where water in plants is most actively managed.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Water Heater: A Way To Harvest Abundant Solar Energy And Cut Down Use Of Fossil Fuels

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.
Astronomyucr.edu

A new water treatment technology could also help Mars explorers

A team led by UC Riverside engineers has developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. Perchlorate, a negative ion consisting of one chlorine atom bonded to four oxygen...
Folsom, CAfolsom.ca.us

Folsom Water Customers Called to Conserve Water Amid Drought Conditions

At its May 25 meeting, the Folsom City Council requested that Folsom water customers voluntarily reduce water use by 10 percent amid drought conditions and directed staff to increase outreach about water conservation. The request is in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May 10, 2021 emergency executive order to mitigate...
Tri-cities, WAyaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities heatwave creates air-conditioning concerns

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As temperatures heat up in the Tri-Cities, one local expert recommends checking your air conditioning before it’s too late. Brent Jordan with Jordan Mechanical Group said the best thing to do is to test your unit and clean your air filters before the weather gets warmer. “Make...
IndustryEurekAlert

SwRI works to improve atmospheric water harvesting

SAN ANTONIO -- June 1, 2021 -- Engineers and chemists at Southwest Research Institute have teamed up to create a low-cost method of harvesting water from atmospheric air on a much larger scale than previously attempted. Supported by $300,000 in internal research funding, the group is using silica gel beads, which are commonly used to keep items from gathering moisture during shipment, to capture water molecules from the air around us.
ElectronicsPosted by
Fortune

The startup that made air conditioning units look cool

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. This is an installment of Startup Year One, a special series of interviews with founders about the major lessons they have learned in the immediate aftermath of their businesses’ first year of operation.
Politicsplattecanyon.org

Water Main Replacements in Columbine Hills

Platte Canyon Water & Sanitation has contracted with Levi Contractors, Inc. to replace the water mains in W. Alder Way between S. Depew Street and W. Alder Avenue and S. Depew Street between S. Platte Canyon Road and W. Canyon Trail in the Columbine Hills subdivision. These projects are part of an on-going effort to update Platte Canyon’s aging infrastructure and improve the quality and reliability of water distribution in your neighborhood.