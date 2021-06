The 2015 Pembroke triple murder trial officially began in Hardin County Thursday afternoon. Christian “Kit” Martin, 52, is accused of killing Calvin and Pamela Phillips as well as their neighbor Edward Dansereau, and burning two of the bodies. Martin appeared in Hardin County court in front of Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins along with his defense attorneys Tom Griffiths, Doug Moore and Olivia Adams as the prosecution in the case started the trial with their opening statements Thursday at noon.